Why End a Sales Pitch Deck like the Dude Reading Disclaimers?

This Slogging thread by Utsav Jaiswal, Natasha, Limarc, Linh, and yours truly occurred in hackernoon's official #only-at-hackernoon channel.

David when Utsav Jaiswal ends his sales pitch deck like the dude reading disclaimers for pharmaceutical tv commercials...

Utsav Jaiswal Fresher than a 'Thank You' slide - amirite? πŸ˜‚

Limarc Commercial about X product that treats minor condition such as headaches...Ending disclaimer: MAY CAUSE HEART ATTACKS, DEPRESSION, AND IN RARE CASES DEATH.

Utsav Jaiswal In fine print - Consult a physician if the rare case persists for more than 4 hours

Linh When Utsav Jaiswal emails also read like drug commercials.

Utsav Jaiswal context for those who never watched arrested development - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JgxtRqdFvxM

Linh i was gonna ask if you like arrested development

Utsav Jaiswal like is a light word --Looooooveeee is the right word

FYI if you'd like to learn more about the contents of the pitch deck, go here.

