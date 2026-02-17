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Why Email Threads Break Every RAG Pipeline 

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byRachamim kennard@samkayze

On the iGPT team, building the future of context engineering

February 17th, 2026
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You Don't Have a Prompt Problem. You Have a Context Problem.

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Rachamim kennard@samkayze

On the iGPT team, building the future of context engineering

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TOPICS

machine-learning#rag-pipelines#context-engineering#email-rag#hybrid-retrieval#vector-search-limitations#email-metadata-extraction#cross-thread-temporal-linking#email-knowledge-graph-indexing

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