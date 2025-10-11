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Context Engineering for Coding Agents

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bySourceWizard@ichebykin

Building an AI Coding Agent for Integrations: https://sourcewizard.ai

October 11th, 2025
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    bySourceWizard@ichebykin

    Building an AI Coding Agent for Integrations: https://sourcewizard.ai

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SourceWizard@ichebykin

Building an AI Coding Agent for Integrations: https://sourcewizard.ai

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machine-learning#llms#ai-coding-agents#vibe-coding#context-engineering#coding-agents#llm-engineering#llm-prompting#good-company

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