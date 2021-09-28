Why Doesn't Crypto Have Mainstream Adoption?

Many polls show that one of the main factors holding back the widespread demand for cryptocurrency and tokenized assets is regulatory uncertainty. Valery Usenko, a private wealth manager at the cryptocurrency exchange: [Currency.com]. Usenko said that most cryptocurrency owners are not interested in regulations. He explained that 76% of cryptocurrencies are used in the 'black market' for the purpose of money laundering or selling drugs and weapons. The European Central Bank, China, and Russia are exploring the possibility of introducing central bank-backed cryptocurrencies.