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Why Do Investors Say "No"?

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byInnokentiy Krasnov @ikrasnov

Investment associate at A.Partners.

January 2nd, 2023
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Innokentiy Krasnov @ikrasnov

Investment associate at A.Partners.

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startups#startup#vc#venture-capital#outreach#vc-funding#funding#email#networking

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