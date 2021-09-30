Why Do Ethical Hackers Use Python?

In recent years, Python has allowed ethical hackers to create scripts and automate structured processes. Ethical hacking using Python is helping to identify vulnerabilities and potential threats to computer networks.

As one of the most known programming languages, Python offers a number of tools and techniques preferred by ethical hackers. As a result, Python is proving to be the foremost preference for beginners learning a programming language.

This article includes all the latest information about Python and ethical hacking, including definitions, libraries, and examples.

Keep reading to learn why ethical hacking with Python is becoming more popular than ever today!

What is Ethical Hacking?

Ethical hacking is an authorized attempt to legally break into an organization’s defense system. Many companies will hire ethical hackers to pinpoint vulnerabilities in their systems.

Also known as penetration testing, ethical hacking can resolve security issues before any malicious attacker can take advantage.

The rise in cybercrime has led organizations to constantly refresh their hack-prevention tactics. As a result, organizations employ ethical hackers to safeguard systems, applications, and data.

According to the EC-Council, a Certified Ethical Hacker discovers vulnerabilities, implements new secure networks, and defends data from potential terrorist organizations.

What Are the Key Protocols of Ethical Hacking?

Many hacking experts detail 4 protocols that define ethical hacking:

Always remaining legal. Ethical hackers have obtained legal and trusted consent before carrying out a risk assessment or vulnerability assessment. Know the Scope. Ethical hackers understand the overall scope of the assessment, whether it’s for a client or safeguarding national security. Create Vulnerability Reports. They will inform the organization of the identified vulnerabilities, and provide the next steps in finding solutions. Respect for data sensitivity. They always comply with an organization’s non-disclosure agreement.

What is Python?

Python is a dynamic and high-level programming language used for small-scale scripts and large-scale applications. Due to its versatility, Python is immensely popular with beginners and professionals. Even non-programmers such as scientists and accountants use Python for everyday tasks.

As a programming language, Python is used to build software and develop websites. It also allows users to carry out data analysis and automated tasks. Additionally, there is a wealth of resources available for those wanting to learn Python due to its straightforward coding language.

Due to Python’s commitment to security and internal bugs, the software is updated every 12 months. Keeping Python updated and making sure you check Python Versions and ensure you have the latest version will help to improve your own experience and security. How to

How Do Ethical Hackers Use Python?

Ethical hacking using Python is popular due to its simplicity and readability.

As a simple yet powerful scripting language, its open-source libraries are very useful for hacking purposes. Ethical hackers have been known to use Python to create password cracks, brute force scripts, sniffing, and information-gathering tools.

Due to the fact that its language is more accessible than Java programs, Python allows ethical hackers to cross-examine simple functions and variables. Consequently, it supports ethical hackers searching for a language with a simple code style and syntax.

Why Is Python Great For Ethical Hacking?

Here are the 4 main reasons ethical hackers choose Python:

Python Libraries. Libraries such as NetworkX, NAPALM, and Pulsar are easily accessible for ethical hackers. Small Scripts. Python is perfect for ethical hackers developing small scripts due to the great performance of its scripting language. Python Community. With a large community of Python users, all programming-related problems can be resolved. Career Opportunities. Getting to grips with Python’s scripting language offers fantastic career options for ethical hackers.

Example of Ethical Hacking Using Python

One of the most frequent examples of ethical hacking with Python concerns passwords. A secure password will never appear in plain text form. Instead, an authentication system uses password hashes.

In Python, a user can take the hashed password of a certain database (input_hashed) and match it with the hashed(md5) of the plain text password. When a match is found, passwords can be viewed in plain text form.

Python will display a “password is not found” message if no matching password appears in the database. Ethical hacking with Python in this way is also called a “dictionary attack”.

Conclusion: Ethical Hacking Using Python

Ethical hacking with Python is becoming increasingly more popular due to the software’s simplicity. For beginners and professionals alike, Python offers 700 programming languages that are perfect for small script creations.

Furthermore, Python’s libraries like Pulsar are super accessible for any ethical hacker. The Python community is a very inclusive place for any ethical hacking queries, which also opens up doors to career opportunities.

Today, dictionary attacks remain the most frequent example of ethical hacking with Python, allowing users to understand the importance of password systems. As one of the most easy-to-learn languages in comparison to Java programs, Python is attracting more and more ethical hackers every day.

