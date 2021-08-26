Why Demand Side Platforms Are Essential For Your Advertising Campaign

Programmatic advertising links the advertisers with a DSP to the publishers with ad inventories through an SSP. Most publishing business transactions are happening through programmatic advertising via real-time bidding and direct deals. Demand-side platforms are mainly classified into two types, namely self-serve and full-service. DSP marketing enables users to optimize their strategies with a preferred benchmark like eCPC or CPA. The market report in 2021 the demand-side platform system market size is estimated to reach a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 31.3% globally.