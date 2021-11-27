Search icon
Start Writing
Bybit adBybit — Earn up to a $3,000 bonus!

Site Color

Text Color

Ad Color

Text Color

Evergreen

Duotone

Mysterious

Classic

Sign Up to Save Your Colors

or

Why DAO? : The Problem With Traditional Governance by@daonow

Why DAO? : The Problem With Traditional Governance

Read on Terminal Reader
Open TLDR
Last month the social media space was hit with a wave of news that Facebook and the rest of its services had temporarily gone down. The overall effects of that incident and those before it continue to shift our general curiosity about and approval of incentives to switch to decentralized technology. I argue that our society needs more innovative solutions for privacy, interoperability, and decision-making. Blockchain is a part of a trustless digital solution. There are multiple sources and solutions to decentralize existing projects or build a DApp from scratch. Moreover, I observe a notion of building projects under open governance where communities make all the decisions. Another term for it is DAO governance. Below, you can find out more about what it is, how it works, and the solutions for building trustless projects operated by DAO.
image
DAO Searcher Hacker Noon profile picture

@daonow
DAO Searcher

Passionate about DAO Governance and blockchain technology. Writing my own reviews and opinions.

DAO Searcher Hacker Noon profile picture
by DAO Searcher @daonow.Passionate about DAO Governance and blockchain technology. Writing my own reviews and opinions.
Read my stories

Enter The Decentralized Internet Writing Contest

Related Stories
Subject Matter
Band Protocol Vs. Tellor Vs. DOS Network Vs. Orakuru: Who'll Disrupt Chainlink's Hegemony by @daonow
#chainlink
5 Crypto Resolutions for 2022: Decentralizing My Life by @steviesats
#decentralized-internet-tag
Ethereum Basics - And How It Differs From Other Blockchains by @kshitiz
#ethereum
The Craze for NFTS and the Downsides by @growthpunk
#nft-art
The Projects Working to Lower Ethereum Gas Fees by @cryptovirally
#ethereum
The NFT Artist Who Wants People To Make Decisions For “The Presidents” by @AmadeoGlobal
#nft-art

Tags

#dao#makerdao#aragon#dao-governance#ethereum#decentralized-organizations#blockchain#neo-governance
Join Hacker Noon loading