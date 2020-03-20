Why Choose Python for Your Next IoT Development Project

458 reads

@ viktoria Viсtoria Melnychuk Passionate about influencing business audience. Fond of AI, IoT, Machine Learning and Blockchain.

In recent decades, programmers have been preoccupied with mastering new information, creating algorithms and unique solutions. According to the Stack Overflow Survey , Python is the fastest-growing programming language, which is actively used by software development companies in creating both simple and complex applications.

Let’s discuss what benefits it provides and why it’s a good choice for IoT development.

Python: Simple is Better Than Complex

There are a few facts you should know about Python before digging deeper into the advantages of the programming language for IoT development:

1. Python is a scripting programming language that is used in various areas of programming, such as artificial intelligence, games, microcontrollers, and, of course, IoT.

It is a universal multi-paradigm programming language not intended for anything specific. Python is a general-purpose language that supports any programming style and is suitable for web development services, as well as desktop and server applications.

2. It is considered easy to learn and work with as it provides a clear way to tackle difficulties and allows great opportunities. Initially, Python was created as an object-oriented coding language so you can write any kind of extension in Python or embed it in other applications to enable a specific functionality .

3. In modern programming, the Python language is one of the most popular and used in the business sphere for solving priority tasks. The unique programming language is one of the leaders in the field of analysis of large volumes of information used in the scientific field of activity and in machine learning.

Why Choose Python for Your IoT Project

The worldwide spendings on the Internet of Things (IoT) indicate that it is a new stage in the development of technologies that will completely change our lives and affect both the consumer and industrial segments.

The advent of the IoT is driven by the development of wireless and sensor technologies and entails the emergence of completely new tasks, such as:

to develop new communication standards in the IoT network,

to lower the cost of successful sensors integration.

to manage energy consumption, etc.

This complicates the design and testing of IoT devices, as developers must constantly introduce innovative technologies in order to quickly and successfully create and implement IoT.

Thus, IoT application development companies often analyze the available tech stack and compare alternative solutions to discover what coding languages work better for IoT projects.

As opposed to high-level languages ​​such as C ++ or Java, Python is specifically designed to implement business logic straight at the device level. Using this coding language you can reduce the volume of data that you have to deal with and that is accessible in the cloud.

Regardless of whether you are creating your IoT project from scratch or interacting with sensors, actuators, and accessories, Python recognizes your requirements. You can easily study it, fix errors and start coding in it quite simply, as well as transfer it from one machine to another.

Python is an interpreted language, which means that you can start a program immediately after making changes to its file. This leads to the fact that the finalization, processing and debugging of programs is much faster than in many other languages.

One of the greatest benefits of Python is its support for universal external libraries, that also comprise IoT libraries. PyCharm , a popular development environment for Python, makes it easy to supplement a library if you have its external file, which ranges from Amazon Redshift to JSON and XML.

Key Benefits of Python

Many experts today consider Python one of the best and most sought-after programming languages ​​with excellent design and fairly simple syntax, which makes it attractive both for experienced IoT developers and beginners.

The key benefits of Python include:

Low entry threshold : The specific structure of the language, the mass of auxiliary components - all this helps to quickly understand the basics of Python. A person familiar with programming needs only half an hour to start writing a useful script. Python makes it easy to discover programming and try your hand at it.

: The specific structure of the language, the mass of auxiliary components - all this helps to quickly understand the basics of Python. A person familiar with programming needs only half an hour to start writing a useful script. Python makes it easy to discover programming and try your hand at it. Well-designed : Python incorporates modern programming trends from scratch. In addition, it is developing dynamically: the process of incorporating new constructions into the language is well debugged, and it continues to absorb the techniques of functional programming, aspect-oriented programming, and other things, while remaining backward compatible and internally consistent.

: Python incorporates modern programming trends from scratch. In addition, it is developing dynamically: the process of incorporating new constructions into the language is well debugged, and it continues to absorb the techniques of functional programming, aspect-oriented programming, and other things, while remaining backward compatible and internally consistent. Easy-to-read syntax (compared to C ++, Perl, PHP): allows you to easily read someone else’s code, understand long-written native code. In combination with the above, this configures the creators of libraries for the simplicity and consistency of interfaces.

(compared to C ++, Perl, PHP): allows you to easily read someone else’s code, understand long-written native code. In combination with the above, this configures the creators of libraries for the simplicity and consistency of interfaces. A huge number of libraries with code for any web development project, whether it is working with Excel spreadsheets, images or the Twitter network.

with code for any web development project, whether it is working with Excel spreadsheets, images or the Twitter network. Portability : Python is implemented under all common operating systems and on a variety of architectures - Windows, Linux, macOS, even on Arduino mini-computers. The system of dependencies is well thought out, and the deployment of applications on another machine is easy and fast.

: Python is implemented under all common operating systems and on a variety of architectures - Windows, Linux, macOS, even on Arduino mini-computers. The system of dependencies is well thought out, and the deployment of applications on another machine is easy and fast. Testing : Software development with Python allows you to test individual pieces of code after they are compiled. Other languages ​​only allow you to write a program in its entirety, and then run it and check for errors.

: Software development with Python allows you to test individual pieces of code after they are compiled. Other languages ​​only allow you to write a program in its entirety, and then run it and check for errors. Special “lazy” algorithms and calculations, which means that they are performed only when it is required under certain conditions. This allows to effectively speed up the loading and the response

While getting a very powerful programming tool, Python developers are not forced to adhere to a certain paradigm. The language has a clear and consistent syntax, thoughtful modularity and scalability, making the source code of programs written in Python easy to read.

Summing Up

The Internet of Things will change our world. Connecting all things with sensors and cloud computing will open the door to the next industrial revolution. Smart devices are increasingly filling our lives and it seems that this is the perfect time to launch a new IoT product. So be sure you do everything at the top level with the top-tier coding language.

Share this story @ viktoria Viсtoria Melnychuk Read my stories Passionate about influencing business audience. Fond of AI, IoT, Machine Learning and Blockchain.

Tags