Why Are Businesses Raising Equity with Crowdfunding? by@mytiki

Why Are Businesses Raising Equity with Crowdfunding?

User-centricity plays a vital role in what we’re building at TIKI, so equity crowdfunding was a no-brainer. We opened up ownership stake in TIKI to the public because these are the people who will actively be using our product. They are the heartbeat of everything we do and the standard by which we judge our decision-making. Since day one we’ve heavily relied on user input in regard to everything from feature implementation and functionality to brand design. This was our pledge from the get-go, and to stray from that path would be straying from our core beliefs. To join the data revolution and invest in TIKI, visit https://www.startengine.com/tiki
TIKI Hacker Noon profile picture

@mytiki
TIKI

TIKI lets you decide what data companies collect and how they use it. When they use it, you get paid your fair share.

