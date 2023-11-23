In the world of tech and entrepreneurship, the stories of visionary leaders being removed from their own creations are not uncommon. Two such stories that have captured the attention of the tech world are the firing of Sam Altman from OpenAI and the original firing of Steve Jobs from Apple. While these events share some similarities, they also have significant differences. In this article, we'll explore why Altman is and isn't Jobs, shedding light on the unique aspects of each situation. Why Altman Is Like Jobs Founder and CEO Removed: Both Sam Altman and Steve Jobs were founders and CEOs of their respective organizations when they faced removal from their positions. This shared experience underscores their deep connections to the companies they helped create. Disagreements with the Board: Altman and Jobs encountered substantial disagreements with their respective boards, leading to their departures. Altman's "breakdown in communication" with the OpenAI board and Jobs' power struggle with Apple's board both marked pivotal moments in their careers. Internal Conflict: The removal of both Altman and Jobs generated internal conflicts within their organizations. In Altman's case, OpenAI employees contemplated resignation, while in Jobs' case, Apple faced internal strife and employee division. Support from Key Stakeholders: Both Altman and Jobs received vocal support from key stakeholders. Early investors, such as Khosla Ventures for Altman and Apple co-founder Steve Wozniak for Jobs, publicly expressed their desire to see the ousted CEOs back in their roles. Why Altman Isn't Like Jobs Timing and Context: The timing and context of Altman's and Jobs' departures differ significantly. Jobs was fired from Apple in 1985, whereas Altman's exit from OpenAI occurred in 2023. These events unfolded in distinct technological and business landscapes. Reasons for Removal: Altman's removal was attributed to a "breakdown in communication" with the board, while Jobs' departure from Apple was a result of a broader power struggle and strategic differences. Jobs' firing was a more contentious and personality-driven affair. Impact on the Companies: The consequences of the CEO firings had different effects on the companies. After Jobs left Apple, the company faced a period of decline in innovation and market share until his eventual return. In contrast, Altman's temporary removal from OpenAI had a less enduring impact. Leadership Reshuffle: OpenAI's response to Altman's firing involved appointing an interim CEO (Emmett Shear) and exploring a merger with a rival company (Anthropic). Conversely, Apple underwent multiple leadership changes and CEOs during Jobs' absence, leading to a more extended period of uncertainty. Outcome: Ultimately, Steve Jobs returned to Apple and played a pivotal role in its resurgence, making it one of the world's most valuable tech companies. Sam Altman, on the other hand, was reinstated as OpenAI's CEO relatively quickly with a new board, resulting in a different resolution to the leadership crisis. Conclusion While the stories of Sam Altman and Steve Jobs share some similarities as visionary leaders removed from their own companies, it is essential to recognize the distinct differences in timing, reasons for removal, impact on the companies, and outcomes. These differences highlight the unique dynamics of each situation and underscore that every CEO's journey, even when facing adversity, is a story of its own.