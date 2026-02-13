Why AI-generated UI Gets Messy

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byJulian.io@julianio

Web developer. JavaScript/Typescript.

February 13th, 2026
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Julian.io@julianio

Web developer. JavaScript/Typescript.

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TOPICS

programming#ui#ux#ai#ai-generated-ui#ui-design#user-interface#ai-design#ai-in-web-development

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