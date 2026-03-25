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Why AI Code Review Tools Can't Prevent Production Failures (And What Can)

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byPlayerZero@playerzero

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March 25th, 2026
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programming#qa-testing#ai-code-review#qa-simulation#production-bug-prevention#llm-code-review#automated-software-testing#production-engineering#good-company

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