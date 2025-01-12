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Why a Four-Week Work Cycle is Perfect for Complex Product Releases

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bySergey Fedorov@srgfedorov

Experienced C-level problem solver

January 12th, 2025
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Sergey Fedorov@srgfedorov

Experienced C-level problem solver

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product-management#product-management#product-development#project-management#software-development#release-management#agile-software-development#product-lifecycle-stages#product-release-strategy

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