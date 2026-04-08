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Why 60% of WordPress Sites Never Get Updated After Launch

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byDavid Shusterman@davidshusterman

CEO @CaliAlfa | Sport Predictive Analytics | 40+ team | Ex-8200

April 8th, 2026
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David Shusterman@davidshusterman

CEO @CaliAlfa | Sport Predictive Analytics | 40+ team | Ex-8200

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TOPICS

writing#wordpress#web-development#blogging#wordpress-websites#developer-dependency#page-builders#site-maintenance#wordpress-security

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