Why 60% of WordPress Sites Never Get Updated After Launch

You spend weeks getting your WordPress site just right. The colors match your brand. The copy reads well. The contact form works. You launch, share it on social media, maybe even run a few ads. And then... nothing changes. For years. This is the reality for most WordPress sites on the internet. According to W3Techs, WordPress powers roughly 43% of all websites. That is hundreds of millions of sites. But a massive chunk of them are running outdated themes, stale content, and designs that looked passable in 2019 but feel ancient today. W3Techs The question nobody asks enough: why do so many sites go stale after launch? The Launch-and-Forget Cycle Most small business owners treat their website like a billboard. You put it up, and it stays there. The problem is that a website is not a billboard. It is a living piece of software that needs updates, content refreshes, and design adjustments to stay relevant. A 2024 Sucuri report found that over 50% of hacked WordPress sites were running outdated software at the time of compromise. That alone should scare anyone running a business site. But the bigger, quieter problem is not security. It is stagnation. 2024 Sucuri report Here is the typical lifecycle of a small business WordPress site: 1. Hire a freelancer or agency to build it ($2,000 to $15,000). 2. Launch with enthusiasm. 3. Request a few minor text changes over the next 3 months. 4. Realize each change request costs $75 to $200 and takes days. 5. Stop requesting changes. 6. The site slowly becomes irrelevant. This pattern repeats across millions of sites. The bottleneck is not motivation. It is access and cost. The Developer Dependency Problem WordPress was supposed to democratize publishing. And it did, to a point. Anyone can install WordPress and pick a theme. But the moment you want to change something beyond swapping a photo or editing a blog post, you hit a wall. Want to adjust spacing on your homepage hero section? That requires CSS knowledge. Need to move a call-to-action button above the fold on mobile? You probably need someone who understands your theme's grid system. Want to add a new section that matches your existing design? Good luck doing that without a developer who knows Elementor, Divi, or whatever page builder you are locked into. The WordPress Theme Developer Handbook is extensive for a reason. Themes are complex systems with template hierarchies, hook systems, and styling layers that stack on top of each other. The average site owner was never meant to navigate this alone. WordPress Theme Developer Handbook So they don't. They either pay someone every time, or they stop making changes entirely. Page Builders Made It Better (and Worse) Elementor, Divi, WPBakery, and similar tools gave site owners more visual control. You could drag blocks around, change colors, and build new pages without writing code. That was a genuine leap forward. But page builders introduced their own complexity. Each one has its own interface, its own widget ecosystem, its own quirks. Content built in Elementor does not transfer cleanly to Divi. Shortcodes from WPBakery litter your database if you ever try to switch. And when something breaks in a page builder layout, debugging it requires understanding both the builder and the underlying WordPress template system. A WordPress developer survey showed that theme and builder compatibility remains one of the top frustrations for developers, let alone for business owners trying to manage their own sites. WordPress developer survey Page builders raised the floor, but they also raised the ceiling of complexity. The net effect: site owners still hit a point where they cannot make changes themselves. AI Is Changing the Economics of Site Maintenance This is where the industry is shifting in an interesting direction. A new wave of tools is approaching WordPress maintenance from the perspective of the site owner rather than the developer. WP-CLI has been around for years, giving developers command-line access to WordPress management. ManageWP and MainWP let agencies monitor and update dozens of client sites from a single dashboard. These are powerful tools, but they are still built for people with technical knowledge. The newer approach uses natural language. Instead of navigating a page builder interface or writing CSS, you describe what you want changed in plain English. Tools like Kintsu let site owners make changes to their existing WordPress sites through a chat interface, working with whatever theme is already installed. Others are building similar conversational interfaces for specific aspects of site management, from content updates to SEO optimization. Kintsu The shift is not about replacing developers. It is about handling the 80% of changes that are too small to justify hiring someone but too technical for the average site owner to handle alone. Moving a section up. Changing a font. Adjusting mobile padding. Updating a color scheme. What Actually Keeps Sites Fresh The sites that stay current share a few traits. They are not necessarily run by technical people. They just have low-friction ways to make changes. Content updates are the obvious starting point. A site with a regularly updated blog will always outperform a static one in search rankings. Google rewards freshness, and visitors trust sites that look actively maintained. search rankings But content alone is not enough. Design ages. What looked modern two years ago starts feeling dated. Color trends shift. Typography expectations evolve. Mobile usage patterns change. A site that has not had a visual refresh in three years signals to visitors that the business behind it might not be paying attention either. The businesses that keep their sites current tend to follow a simple cadence: Monthly: review and update key landing pages. Quarterly: refresh visual elements and check mobile experience. Annually: evaluate whether the overall design still serves the business goals. The problem has never been that site owners do not want to maintain their sites. It is that the friction of making changes exceeds their willingness to deal with it. The Future Is Lower Friction, Not No Code The industry spent a decade pushing "no code" as the answer. Build your site without coding. Design without developers. And that marketing worked for new sites. Squarespace, Wix, and Webflow captured millions of users who wanted simplicity. But the 455 million existing WordPress sites are not going to migrate to Squarespace. Their content, their SEO history, their integrations, and their custom functionality are all tied to WordPress. They need solutions that work with what they already have, not platforms that require starting over. The real opportunity in WordPress tooling is not building new sites. It is maintaining existing ones. The tools that figure out how to make ongoing site management accessible to non-technical owners will capture an enormous market. We are talking about a segment where hundreds of millions of sites are slowly decaying because their owners cannot justify the cost and friction of keeping them current. Whether that solution comes through AI chat interfaces, better visual editors, or something we have not seen yet does not matter as much as the direction. The industry is finally paying attention to the post-launch experience, and that is overdue. What You Can Do Right Now If you are running a WordPress site that has not been meaningfully updated in six months or more, here are three concrete steps: First, run a basic audit. Check your WordPress version, theme version, and plugin versions. Update everything and verify nothing breaks. If you are uncomfortable doing this, most managed WordPress hosts offer one-click staging environments where you can test updates safely. Second, look at your site on your phone. Really look at it. Tap every button. Fill out every form. Half of your visitors are on mobile, and mobile experiences degrade faster than desktop ones as themes and plugins update unevenly. Third, pick one page and make it better. Not a full redesign. Just one page. Update the copy. Swap in a better image. Adjust the layout. Whether you do this through your page builder, through WP-CLI, through an AI tool, or by hiring a freelancer for an hour, the act of making one change often breaks the inertia that leads to full-site stagnation. The sites that win are not the ones with the best initial design. They are the ones that keep evolving. And the tools to make that evolution easier are finally catching up to the need.