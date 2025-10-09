7,725 reads

Who's Used One Trillion Plus OpenAI Tokens? Salesforce, Shopify, Canva, Hubspot, & 26 More Companies

by
byBotBeat.Tech: AI Research@botbeat

Evaluating Writing by Artificial Intelligence.

October 9th, 2025
featured image - Who's Used One Trillion Plus OpenAI Tokens? Salesforce, Shopify, Canva, Hubspot, & 26 More Companies
    Speed
    Voice
BotBeat.Tech: AI Research
← Previous

Re: Defeating Nondeterminism in LLM Inference, The Future is Predictable

Up Next →

Meta Adds Teen-Safety Controls Following “Flirty” AI Chatbot Scandal

About Author

BotBeat.Tech: AI Research HackerNoon profile picture
BotBeat.Tech: AI Research@botbeat

Evaluating Writing by Artificial Intelligence.

Read my storiesAbout @botbeat

Comments

avatar

TOPICS

ai#openai-api#openai-api-tokens#openai-one-trillion-tokens#openai-api-trillion-tokens#ai-api-usage#openai-api-token-usage#openai-api-usage#hackernoon-top-story

THIS ARTICLE WAS FEATURED IN

Arweave
viewblock
ViewBlock
TerminalTerminalLiteLite
Archives
Bsky
Mas
Code24

Related Stories