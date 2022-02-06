Who is the Best Comic Relief Character in the World of Sitcoms?

Search icon
In this slogging thread, the community in our pop culture channel discussed the best comic relief character out there. We covered our favorite ones, their show, and how they made them better. Some were from cartoons, others from shows, and even movies.
image
Sara Pinto

@saragpinto
Sara Pinto

Slogging insights

It can be from a show or a movie, but there's always that one character that can make you laugh, no matter the situation, and that's a universal truth. This character gives us the break we need from the more serious events and allows us to enjoy them on another level.

In this slogging thread, the community in our pop culture channel discussed the best comic relief character out there.

This Slogging thread by Sara Pinto, Mónica Freitas, Jack Boreham, Abeer, Zaeem Shoaib, Linh Smooke and Limarc Ambalina occurred in slogging's official #pop-culture channel, and has been edited for readability.

Sara PintoJan 5, 2022, 1:47 PM

What's the best comic relief character you've seen?

Mónica FreitasJan 5, 2022, 2:33 PM

The first one that comes to mind is Sokka in Avatar ahaha

💚 2
Mónica FreitasJan 5, 2022, 2:34 PM

image
Sara PintoJan 7, 2022, 11:39 AM

Mónica Freitas Say no more, if this was a contest, you had won already 😂 I completely agree! Sokka was the whole package, had a good story and he was HILARIOUS. Avatar was good, but he made it better with his jokes

😂 1
Sara PintoJan 7, 2022, 11:40 AM

Jack Boreham Abeer Limarc Ambalina Linh Smooke What's your opinion on this?

Mónica FreitasJan 7, 2022, 12:16 PM

Sara PintoHe's a himbo without being a himbo...I can't quite explain ahaha. Now, I'm tempted to rewatch this...

😂 1
Jack BorehamJan 7, 2022, 1:58 PM

Meowth from the Pokemon series, or baby yoda 😂

AbeerJan 7, 2022, 7:51 PM

Luis from the Ant-Man movies is hands down the best storyteller 😆

image
Zaeem ShoaibJan 7, 2022, 10:06 PM

Oh, my fondest memory of a comic relief character is Mushu from the original and yes, still better, Mulan. Eddie Murphy's voice for the character was an excellent choice.
Which also brings me to, of course, Donkey!! from Shrek!

Zaeem ShoaibJan 7, 2022, 10:07 PM

Honorable mention goes to the late great Robbin Williams as the Genie in Aladdin

💚 1
Sara PintoJan 10, 2022, 4:05 PM

Mónica Freitas You should! I wish I saw it growing up, the whole cartoon is amazing

Sara PintoJan 10, 2022, 4:07 PM

Jack Boreham Ah yes, the gem of Team Rocket! I loved when he made fun of Jessie and James, so funny! I haven't seen The Mandalorian yet, but that message made me want to watch it just to see it haha

Sara PintoJan 10, 2022, 4:10 PM

Abeer The best part is that Scott Lang by himself is already funny, so they made such a hilarious duo haha

💚 1
Sara PintoJan 10, 2022, 4:12 PM

I haven't seen the new Mulan yet, but I believe you. No one can beat Eddie Murphy giving voice to characters. My brother and I still repeat, to this day, some of the iconic lines he delivered 😂

Mónica FreitasJan 10, 2022, 5:58 PM

Sara Pinto Oh, I know. My favorite character is Appa ahahah I also really liked The Legend of Kora.

Sara PintoJan 11, 2022, 10:12 AM

Mónica Freitas I totally agree! I wish I had an Appa of my own haha

Sara PintoJan 11, 2022, 10:14 AM

Jack Boreham Do you recomend The Mandalorian?

Mónica FreitasJan 11, 2022, 10:44 AM

Sara Pinto you can always get a dog and cosplay it as Appa 😂

😂 1
Linh SmookeJan 11, 2022, 7:32 PM

are we talking about Appa in Kim’s convenience??? he’s such a great character

Mónica FreitasJan 12, 2022, 10:45 AM

Linh Smooke ahaha no. We're talking about this little fur ball:

💚 1
image
Limarc AmbalinaJan 17, 2022, 9:46 AM

oohhhhhh I'd have to go with....Marcus in Superstore https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7vTviOtHCKg

🔥 1
Limarc AmbalinaJan 17, 2022, 9:47 AM

And also Marshall in How I Met Your mother: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ientDwn8I84

🔥 3
Sara PintoJan 17, 2022, 11:21 AM

Limarc Ambalina I was never much of a HIMYM girl, but I always liked Marshall. Plus, he had a great story!

Linh SmookeJan 17, 2022, 8:49 PM

Marshall is such a great character ❤ I was a HIMYM girl right up until the finale which got me swearin’ in my sleep !!!!:face_with_symbols_on_mouth::face_with_symbols_on_mouth::face_with_symbols_on_mouth:

🔥 2
Mónica FreitasJan 18, 2022, 11:25 AM

Linh Smooke I think we can all agree that the end was pointless 😂

1
Sara PintoJan 18, 2022, 4:07 PM

Mónica Freitas Linh Smooke Whenever I saw it, it was definitely because of him and Lily. They were pretty good! Even though I was not a fan, I completely understand the frustration haha

💚 1

