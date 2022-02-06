Who is the Best Comic Relief Character in the World of Sitcoms?

0 In this slogging thread, the community in our pop culture channel discussed the best comic relief character out there. We covered our favorite ones, their show, and how they made them better. Some were from cartoons, others from shows, and even movies.

It can be from a show or a movie, but there's always that one character that can make you laugh, no matter the situation, and that's a universal truth. This character gives us the break we need from the more serious events and allows us to enjoy them on another level.

In this slogging thread, the community in our pop culture channel discussed the best comic relief character out there.

This Slogging thread by Sara Pinto, Mónica Freitas, Jack Boreham, Abeer, Zaeem Shoaib, Linh Smooke and Limarc Ambalina occurred in slogging's official #pop-culture channel, and has been edited for readability.

What's the best comic relief character you've seen?

The first one that comes to mind is Sokka in Avatar ahaha

💚 2

Mónica Freitas Say no more, if this was a contest, you had won already 😂 I completely agree! Sokka was the whole package, had a good story and he was HILARIOUS. Avatar was good, but he made it better with his jokes

😂 1

Jack Boreham Abeer Limarc Ambalina Linh Smooke What's your opinion on this?

Sara PintoHe's a himbo without being a himbo...I can't quite explain ahaha. Now, I'm tempted to rewatch this...

😂 1

Meowth from the Pokemon series, or baby yoda 😂

Luis from the Ant-Man movies is hands down the best storyteller 😆

Oh, my fondest memory of a comic relief character is Mushu from the original and yes, still better, Mulan. Eddie Murphy's voice for the character was an excellent choice.

Which also brings me to, of course, Donkey!! from Shrek!

Honorable mention goes to the late great Robbin Williams as the Genie in Aladdin

💚 1

Mónica Freitas You should! I wish I saw it growing up, the whole cartoon is amazing

Jack Boreham Ah yes, the gem of Team Rocket! I loved when he made fun of Jessie and James, so funny! I haven't seen The Mandalorian yet, but that message made me want to watch it just to see it haha

Abeer The best part is that Scott Lang by himself is already funny, so they made such a hilarious duo haha

💚 1

I haven't seen the new Mulan yet, but I believe you. No one can beat Eddie Murphy giving voice to characters. My brother and I still repeat, to this day, some of the iconic lines he delivered 😂

Sara Pinto Oh, I know. My favorite character is Appa ahahah I also really liked The Legend of Kora.

Mónica Freitas I totally agree! I wish I had an Appa of my own haha

Jack Boreham Do you recomend The Mandalorian?

Sara Pinto you can always get a dog and cosplay it as Appa 😂

😂 1

Linh Smooke

are we talking about Appa in Kim’s convenience??? he’s such a great character

Linh Smooke ahaha no. We're talking about this little fur ball:

💚 1

oohhhhhh I'd have to go with....Marcus in Superstore https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7vTviOtHCKg

🔥 1

And also Marshall in How I Met Your mother: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ientDwn8I84

🔥 3

Limarc Ambalina I was never much of a HIMYM girl, but I always liked Marshall. Plus, he had a great story!

Linh Smooke

Marshall is such a great character ❤ I was a HIMYM girl right up until the finale which got me swearin’ in my sleep !!!!:face_with_symbols_on_mouth::face_with_symbols_on_mouth::face_with_symbols_on_mouth:

🔥 2

Linh Smooke I think we can all agree that the end was pointless 😂

☝ 1

Mónica Freitas Linh Smooke Whenever I saw it, it was definitely because of him and Lily. They were pretty good! Even though I was not a fan, I completely understand the frustration haha

💚 1

0