The Best Childhood Cartoons

Everyone has a favorite cartoon with which they grew up. Many of us carry on through our adult life holding a soft spot for the ones that made our childhood better. In this slogging thread, our pop culture community discussed which ones were the best.

This Slogging thread by Sara Pinto, Mónica Freitas, Limarc Ambalina and Jack Boreham occurred in slogging's official #pop-culture channel, and has been edited for readability.

What was best childhood cartoon for you?

For me, it's The House of Mouse on Disney. Basically, a mashup of all the Disney cartoons. It brings me such good memories https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kHaO2byF8jw&ab_channel=CanadaToonFan

What about you? Limarc Ambalina Inception-Cafe Daniel Guzman Jack Boreham Mónica Freitas Allyson Blinkhorn

Sara Pinto There are tons. Here's my list: Sailor Moon, Yu-gi-oh, Pokemon, Tom & Jerry, Pink Panther, a few Disney shows like Hercules (I was a sucker for this one), etc. I can't possibly finish this list, ahaha. Cartoons were my favorite thing as a child. I wish I could go back just for those Saturdays mornings, where I'd wake up early so that I could watch them.

I leave you this amazing opening song: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Spu0WMkgkvA

Hercules was super underrated!

So for my adolescent/teen years, I loved this one for some reason: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gwFxGgs7T1k

For kids, nothing beats Arthur.. this show stands the test of time: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=68cIv-rNE1g

Mónica Freitas Limarc Ambalina I loved all of these!!! But Hercules does have a special place in my heart. The Disney series were the best, did you saw the other ones as well?

Limarc Ambalina Both are great choices, but you got me binging videos of Arthur on Youtube! It brings such a wholesome feeling to watch these shows again

Sara Pinto, do you mean other Disney series?

I saw them all. From Hannah Montana and the Wizards of Waverley Place to Brandy to American Dragon, Timon & Pumba and Brandy and Mr Whiskers.

Sara Pinto speaking on it, what's your favorite Disney series and movie?

Mónica Freitas I meant Disney series from the movies, like Timon and Pumbaa. They also had a series on Aladdin and The Little Mermaid, as far as I remember. Did you watch them too?

Mónica Freitas Oof, hard question. Do I really have to choose? Haha. I think I would have to go with Hercules or Tarzan, for movies. And for the series, it's a tight race between House of Mouse and those series from the movies, like the Hercules one you mentioned.

Sara Pinto Oh, I used to see the Aladdin one. The genie was THE character to watch. As for The Little Mermaid, I didn't know there was a series.

Sara Pinto Nice choices. For me is Atlantis: The Lost Empire and Hercules. Honorable mentions to the Treasure Planet, Aladdin, Mulan, and The Emperor's New Groove. Just recently, I saw Rava, and it is incredible!

Mónica Freitas Oh, Rava was a good one! I pay close attention to the actors who give voice to the characters, and I have to say that Awkwafina did not disappoint

Mónica Freitas I found the intro to The Little Mermaid series! Check it out: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=P5ZLRqVPupo&ab_channel=TheLittleMermaidHD

Sara Pinto SPONGE BOB, or legend of the dragon. Have you guys seen it?

Jack Boreham I've never seen either, but Legend of the Dragon seems pretty cool. What's the story?

Sara Pinto oh yeah, her voice is instantly recognisable

Sara Pinto, I guess I missed it ahaha

Sara Pinto, it's about a guy who gets dragon powers from a brand/bracelet. He then has to go collect other bracelets to save their world by stopping evil from getting their hands on them!

Jack Boreham Oh, that's pretty cool! I wished that had passed during my childhood haha

Sara Pinto I'm super super happy (and surprised) that Arthur made it out to Portugal!!

We also can't not talk about Disney's Recess: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=OgBTaBQEFnw



The ultimate TV show about how kids spend their recess lol

Limarc Ambalina how did we watch the same cartoons? ahaha

Limarc Ambalina I have to say, great selection of cartoons haha

