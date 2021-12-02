Which Kind of Crypto Trader Are You?

806 reads

In the financial market jungle, traders and investors survey the terrain while armed with different tools; positing divergent objectives, expectations and outcomes. With a mobile phone and a fistful of dollars, retail traders have set forth into the jungle of cryptocurrency trading in search of outlandish returns (at the potential expense of their entire investment) The Crypto Cowboy tends to sport a higher risk appetite compared to the average trader while being highly confident in their abilities to the point of being labelled “braggadocious”