Which is Better for Your DApp: a Custom Polygon RPC Node or a Public Polygon Node?





A decentralized application (DApp) is distributed, open-source software that runs on a blockchain network (Polygon blockchain) rather than a single machine. dApps require communication with the blockchain to transmit and retrieve transactions.





Polygon is intended to be a scalable platform for Ethereum, allowing the development of decentralized apps (dApps) and other decentralized services. It provides a developer-friendly environment, including tools and SDKs for network development.





To develop your dApp, you must have some basic knowledge. First, no dApps can function without an RPC node and protocol. These nodes allow dApps to communicate with the blockchain, sending transactions, querying data, and executing smart contracts.





Second, a custom Polygon RPC node enables decentralized apps (dApps) and other clients to interface with the blockchain via one or more nodes, query blockchain data, and transmit transactions. In contrast, public RPC nodes are typically used for developing decentralized apps (dApps) and wallet services and, due to their public nature, provide users worldwide with access to blockchain data.





Finally, not all RPC nodes and providers are alike; some may be more suited to your dApp than others, and selecting the right provider can substantially impact your dApp's performance, dependability, and security. Let's look at what an RPC protocol and nodes are and their role in dApps before we look into what custom Polygon and public nodes are and which is better for your dApp.

What is an RPC protocol and a node?





A remote procedure call, or RPC, is a lightweight software communication protocol that allows a program (the client) to connect with a remote program (the server) on a separate network without requiring the server's network configuration.





When a client initiates an RPC call, the request is sent across the network to an RPC server, which processes it and returns a response. As a result, under the RPC client-server model, the app is the client, and the server is an RPC node. What is an RPC node, and how is it essential to your dApps?





An RPC node is a server that acts as an interface for programs to connect with the network. For example, if you've ever utilized a decentralized exchange (DEX) by linking a wallet, your connection and communications will be routed over an RPC to a blockchain server.





RPC interfaces enable developers and users to obtain data from the blockchain, send transactions, and execute smart contracts. RPC nodes use the RPC protocol to communicate with the blockchain. They carry out commands on behalf of customers, such as obtaining account balances, sending transactions, or calling smart contract operations.









Operating a full node necessitates tremendous resources and technical knowledge. Using a node provider streamlines the process, allowing you to concentrate on developing your dApp applications. Let's dive into what a custom Polygon and public RPC nodes are about, their features, benefits, differences and similarities, and which is better for your dApp.

What is a Polygon RPC node?

A Polygon node is a computer or server running specialized client software that allows it to engage with the Polygon network. This network comprises several continually communicating nodes that transmit new transactions and blocks across the blockchain. This ensures each node has a consistent and accurate copy of the Polygon blockchain.





A Polygon dedicated node is your server for connecting to the blockchain. Because no other users can access it, it may run at full speed, processing hundreds of requests instantly. As a result, these nodes are critical for large-scale dApps and services that serve thousands of users.





If you want to build your dApp on the Polygon blockchain, your choice of RPC node provider must be carefully considered. What does RPC node provider mean in its actual sense? Polygon RPC (Remote Procedure Call) node provider provides access to the Polygon blockchain network for developers and apps. These nodes serve as mediators, allowing you to interact with the blockchain without running and maintaining a full node.

Types of Polygon RPC Node

The Polygon node structure differs from other networks in that it has four different types of nodes: Bor, Heimdall, full and sentry. They are all used to keep the network operational and connected to Ethereum.





Bor nodes are the most basic Polygon nodes, responsible for aggregating transactions into blocks. Bor nodes function as one-half of a roll-up scheme, aggregating data into more efficiently processable forms.

Heimdall nodes evaluate all Bor blocks created since the previous checkpoint before aggregating them into a Merkle tree. In addition, Heimdall nodes send the Merkle root hash to the main blockchain on a regular schedule. Checkpoints are critical to the Polygon system because they control the randomization of block producers and validator set selection for a specific span or collection of blocks.





A full node validates all transactions and blocks. A full node holds all transactions since the blockchain network's inception. There are two types of full nodes: pruned and archived full nodes (also known as archive nodes). A pruned complete node discards all unsuccessful transaction statuses to be more lightweight. It returns only a predetermined number of blocks. Archive nodes are full nodes that save the chain's past states. Archive nodes store the chain's exact state from conception to the most recent transaction.

A sentry node is a complete node that runs both Heimdall and Bor nodes to download data from other nodes and pass it to specific validator nodes. It also has access to the entire Polygon network. Sentry nodes also insulate validators from the rest of the network and can defend them against attack vectors like Distributed Denial of Service (DDOS) operations, which can impede or prevent transaction processing.

What are custom Polygon RPC nodes?









A custom Polygon RPC (Remote Procedure Call) node is a full or archive node that runs on the Polygon blockchain and is directly controlled by you instead of a standard, public endpoint. It processes on-chain data and transactions while communicating directly with the Polygon network.





Custom Polygon RPC nodes are private, personalized servers that permit communication between users and the Polygon blockchain, providing benefits such as faster speeds, more accurate data, and greater reliability than default public nodes. These nodes serve as gateways, allowing users and apps to communicate with the Polygon network, send transactions, and access data.





If you want privacy, control over your blockchain interactions, bypass rate constraints, prioritize security, and configure your dApps node, then a custom or private Polygon RPC node is the best option, as you will be in control of your dApps data.

Benefits and drawbacks of a custom Polygon RPC node

Privacy is an important characteristic, so some individuals prefer private nodes to public ones: the operator has complete control over the data. Therefore, no third parties are involved in the process. Performance is typically higher because there are no rate constraints on the volume issued.





The fact that these nodes are privately managed and maintained necessitates greater technical knowledge of how to set them up, their architecture, and additional resources (such as hardware, storage, and network bandwidth). Setting up a private RPC node is a complex operation; thus, it is best left to developers and experienced users.

Types of Custom RPC nodes

Self-Hosted Node: With this custom node type, you install and operate Polygon's open-source client (such as Bor + Heimdall) on your servers. This model provides complete control but requires DevOps skills. ​

Cloud-hosted nodes: This custom node allows you to set up a node on cloud infrastructure (such as AWS or Google Cloud), is scalable, and is easier to manage than on-premise hosting.

This custom node allows you to set up a node on cloud infrastructure (such as AWS or Google Cloud), is scalable, and is easier to manage than on-premise hosting. Enterprise RPC Service (Dedicated Nodes): Providers like Alchemy, QuickNode, and Chainstack offer this type of dedicated node alternative. You get private endpoints, high throughput, and enterprise-grade reliability without hosting everything yourself.

What is a public Polygon RPC node?

Public Polygon RPC nodes are pre-configured access points to the Polygon blockchain offered by third-party services or the Polygon team. They enable developers to connect to the blockchain (sending transactions, reading data, and querying smart contracts) without hosting their full node.





Public RPC addresses can be used to communicate with the Polygon network, including collecting blockchain data and broadcasting transactions. When using public RPC addresses, it is critical to consider the origin of requests and data security. You should utilize their nodes or a trusted third-party node service in production.





Polygon's official mainnet RPC node, Matic Network, Chainstack Labs, QuikNode, and Moonbeam Network are some of the most common Polygon public RPC addresses. Other Polygon public RPC addresses require a private API key. They include MaticVigil and BwareLabs.

Benefits and drawbacks of a public Polygon RPC node

Public RPC nodes are ideal if you need immediate access to blockchain data for testing and development because they do not require you to set up a node. Since a third party handles them, you do not have to worry about maintenance or updates. The fees for using a public RPC are also reduced and often free.





Regarding security, public nodes are accessible to anyone, and IP addresses and transaction behavior can be exposed, making them potentially more vulnerable to data leaks and surveillance. You have no control over the configuration of the public nodes, as they are not customizable.





The shared nature of public nodes may cause them to lag in performance. They are more likely to experience congestion, resulting in slower response times and rate-limiting issues during network peaks.





Furthermore, there is an issue with the rate limit, which does not apply to private RPC nodes, and as many people share public ones, there are normally limits on the number of queries that can be set per minute or day.

Key comparison criteria

FEATURES CUSTOM PUBLIC Security Shared Access Full Control Access Restricted Worldwide Access Rate Limit No Rate Limit Subject to Rate Limit Cost Expensive Free or Low-cost Privacy High (Privately Controlled) Lower Performance Highly Optimized Slower and Congested User Cases Enterprise, Security, and Custom dApps Light Chain Interaction

When to use custom or public nodes

Select custom RPC nodes if:

You must fully control the node's setup, security, and performance

You are developing large-scale or high-performance dApps

Your dApps have high security or privacy needs

You want to avoid rate limits and control and maintain your infrastructure

You want your dApp to have predictable uptime and speed

Select public RPC nodes if:

You're creating or testing a dApp and require quick access to blockchain data

You’re targeting to develop a low-traffic and non-critical dApp

You want to have testing, small-scale projects, or early-stage startups

Performance and privacy are not your primary priorities for your dApp

Conclusion

Before developing a dApp, you must carefully determine whether you should use custom/private or public RPC nodes by considering your exact blockchain requirements and not just because you want to use any. As we discussed earlier, it is essential to remember that not all dApps are made equal —some are designed for speed. In contrast, others prioritize security, scalability, or simplicity of use.





Public RPC nodes are appropriate for low-cost, quick access. Private RPC nodes provide the best control, privacy, and performance, but are more sophisticated and expensive. You must consider the problem you are looking to solve with your dApp project, who your target audience is, and the compliance requirements.







