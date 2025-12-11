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When Public Data Disappears: The Quiet Restoration of SSN Issuance Records

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bySanya Kapoor@sanya_kapoor

Expert Tech writer and Reporter

December 11th, 2025
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Sanya Kapoor@sanya_kapoor

Expert Tech writer and Reporter

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TOPICS

data-science#data-transparency#identity-system-patterns#public-data-restoration#ssn-issuance-records#social-security-number-history#government-data-transparency#ssn-area-group-database#good-company

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