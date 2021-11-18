Search icon
Start Writing
Bybit adBybit — Earn up to a $3,000 bonus!

Site Color

Text Color

Ad Color

Text Color

Evergreen

Duotone

Mysterious

Classic

Sign Up to Save Your Colors

or

When Product Managers Should Listen to Their Users by@elisabeth

When Product Managers Should Listen to Their Users

Read on Terminal Reader
Open TLDR
The benefit of exchanging feedback for features is clear to both customers and companies. But sometimes it is in the interest of both sides if PMs actually don't listen to customer requests and suggestions. You should listen if you want to validate your roadmap or have a high frequency of requests that align with your product vision. You should not listen when you want to grow your current product, when the requests don't align with your vision, when you are on the verge of explosive growth, and when only a handful of people support the request.
image
Elisabeth Hacker Noon profile picture

@elisabeth
Elisabeth

Product Manager with a background in Marketing. Loves writing and reading.

Explore Blockster - Be The First In Crypto & Blockchain Industry

Related Stories
Subject Matter
How Customer Experience Drives Business Growth in 2022 by @oliviajones
#customer-experience
How to Approach A Case Study For A Product Management Interview by @wilsonvetdev
#product-management
This Game of Post-It Notes Taught Me Everything About My Partner by @trdoc
#relationships
Great Artists Steal: A Product Manager’s 56 best (and stolen) Insights from 2021 by @raudaschl
#product-management
Solving Access to Finance for Underserved Communities: Interview with Supratik Mukherjee by @caminofinancial
#product-management

Tags

#product-management#product-manager#product-features#customer-feedback#feedback#product-feedback#listening#user-feedback
Join Hacker Noon loading