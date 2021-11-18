When Product Managers Should Listen to Their Users

The benefit of exchanging feedback for features is clear to both customers and companies. But sometimes it is in the interest of both sides if PMs actually don't listen to customer requests and suggestions. You should listen if you want to validate your roadmap or have a high frequency of requests that align with your product vision. You should not listen when you want to grow your current product, when the requests don't align with your vision, when you are on the verge of explosive growth, and when only a handful of people support the request.