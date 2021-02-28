When ORMs Disobey: A Mongoose Story

Software Dev @ Attosol
Note: All examples are very contrived; minor suspension of disbelief is required.
A while ago, my team was experimenting with some
hooks in mongoose that modified the query conditions before executing it. We wanted to apply a filter at a global level, for example, only return records that have
pre-find
from the
age >= 18
collection.
persons
Baking this logic inside the call itself seemed like a good idea initially. It saved us from having to modify every existing
call in the codebase. This also provided a safeguard against devs forgetting to add the condition to every
Model.find()
call in the future.
Model.find()
"use strict";
const mongoose = require("mongoose");
const personSchema = mongoose.Schema({
name: String,
age: Number,
});
function preFindHook(next) {
if (this._conditions.age >= 18) next();
else next(new Error("Invalid query"));
}
personSchema.pre("find", preFindHook);
personSchema.pre("findOne", preFindHook);
const PersonModel = mongoose.model("Person", personSchema);
module.exports = PersonModel;
It worked perfectly; until a bunch of
endpoints started to fail randomly.
PATCH
router.patch('/persons/${personId}', async (req, res, next) => {
const { personId } = req.params;
const updatedPersonInfo = req.body;
const existingPersonRecord = await PersonModel.findOne({
_id: personId,
age: { $gte: 18 },
});
if (updatedPersonInfo.name) {
existingPersonRecord.name = updatedPersonInfo.name;
}
await existingPersonRecord.save();
res.json({ person: existingPersonRecord.toObject() });
})
We started searching for the issue using
statements in route controllers. It seemed as if our recently registered
console.log
hook was being triggered on
pre-find
as well.
Model.save()
router.patch('/persons/${personId}', async (req, res, next) => {
...
existingPersonRecord.name = updatedPersonInfo.name;
}
+ console.log('Reached this far without error');
await existingPersonRecord.save();
res.json({ person: existingPersonRecord.toObject() });
})
Reached this far without error
Error: Invalid query
at model.Query.preFindHook
at callMiddlewareFunction
To confirm this, we turned on debug mode in mongoose
and removed the
mongoose.set('debug', true)
hook.
pre-find
Mongoose: people.findOne({ _id: ObjectId("6031d9f91973241ccb4848e9"), age: { '$gte': 18 } }, { projection: {} })
Reached this far without error
Mongoose: people.findOne({ _id: ObjectId("6031d9f91973241ccb4848e9") }, { session: undefined, projection: { _id:
In debug mode, mongoose logs every query that it runs. It is clear that
was executed here when
findOne()
was called. This
save()
call did not specify an age property in the filter. This made the
findOne()
hook throw an error.
pre-find
The very idea of mongoose executing a different operation than the one it was asked to was baffling to me. I spent the next hour scouring the web for hints or explanations, finding none.
The mystery unraveled when I read the source code of
as a last resort. The important parts are shown below. Complete source code can be found here.
Model.save
Model.prototype.$__handleSave = function (options, callback) {
if (this.isNew) {
this[modelCollectionSymbol].insertOne(
obj,
saveOptions,
function (err, ret) {
if (err) {
_setIsNew(_this, true);
callback(err, null);
return;
}
callback(null, ret);
}
);
} else {
const delta = this.$__delta();
if (delta) {
this[modelCollectionSymbol].updateOne(
where,
delta[1],
saveOptions,
(err, ret) => {
if (err) {
this.$__undoReset();
callback(err);
return;
}
ret.$where = where;
callback(null, ret);
}
);
} else {
const optionsWithCustomValues = Object.assign({}, options, saveOptions);
this.constructor
.exists(this.$__where(), optionsWithCustomValues)
.then((documentExists) => {
if (!documentExists) {
throw new DocumentNotFoundError(
this.$__where(),
this.constructor.modelName
);
}
callback();
})
.catch(callback);
return;
}
}
};
Mongoose internally tracks whether a document is ‘new’ or not. It also tracks the fields (if any) that have been updated on the document. This information is used to decide what operation is performed when the
method is called on the document.
.save()
The reason why only the PATCH calls failed was that in a PATCH operation, which is a partial update, there is a possibility that none of the fields are updated. In this case, we should not have called
on the document in the first place.
.save()
The hook we wrote was flawed as well. The
is a private property of 3rd party code. We should not be messing with it even if JavaScript allows us to.
_conditions
In hindsight, it seems like mongoose was doing the sensible thing by simply ensuring that the document existed in the database.
Mongoose is a (heavy) abstraction layer over Mongo. It is incorrect to think of its operations as simple wrappers to those of Mongo’s native driver.
