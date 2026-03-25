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When Machines Learn to Care: The Promise and Peril of Empathy in AI Agents

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bySaaniya Chugh@saaniyachugh

ITSM Strategist - AI Enthusiast - ServiceNow Community Builder.

March 25th, 2026
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Saaniya Chugh@saaniyachugh

ITSM Strategist - AI Enthusiast - ServiceNow Community Builder.

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machine-learning#artificial-intelligence#empathetic-ai#ai-empathy#robots#machine-learning#artificial-empathy#ai-ethics#emotional-manipulation

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