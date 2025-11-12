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When Amazon Crashed, "Decentralized" Blockchain went Down With it

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byDamilola Light @damilolalight

First-class honors in both Robotics and Journalism.

November 12th, 2025
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Damilola Light @damilolalight

First-class honors in both Robotics and Journalism.

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TOPICS

web3#blockchain-infrastructure#decentralization#crypto-centralization#rpc-providers#ethereum#web3-infrastructure#aws-outage#aws-in-web3

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