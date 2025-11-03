When AI Refactors Your Code, But You Have to Refactor Its Architecture

How a simple authentication refactor taught me that AI assistants are great at code, but need human guidance for architectural decisions How a simple authentication refactor taught me that AI assistants are great at code, but need human guidance for architectural decisions This article is based on my experience refactoring the authentication system in the heyradcode/do-not-stop project. This article is based on my experience refactoring the authentication system in the heyradcode/do-not-stop project. heyradcode/do-not-stop The Task I had a shared authentication package (@do-not-stop/shared-auth) that was being used by both my frontend (React web) and mobile (React Native) apps. Interestingly, this package was originally created by my AI assistant during a "vibe coding" session - I was just going with the flow and letting it build the structure. The code had some duplication - both projects were manually wiring up the same hooks and API clients. Simple task: consolidate the duplicated code. @do-not-stop/shared-auth What the AI Suggested First When I asked my AI assistant to consolidate, it immediately jumped to a factory pattern: factory pattern // AI's first suggestion\nexport const createEthereumAuth = ({ apiUrl, storageAdapter }) => {\n const apiClient = createAuthApiClient(apiUrl);\n const useNonce = createUseNonce(apiClient);\n const useVerifySignature = createUseVerifySignature(apiClient, onTokenSuccess);\n \n const AuthProvider = createAuthProvider({\n useAccountHook: useAccount,\n useSignMessageHook: useSignMessage,\n useNonce,\n useVerifySignature,\n storageAdapter,\n });\n \n return { AuthProvider, useNonce, useVerifySignature };\n}; // AI's first suggestion\nexport const createEthereumAuth = ({ apiUrl, storageAdapter }) => {\n const apiClient = createAuthApiClient(apiUrl);\n const useNonce = createUseNonce(apiClient);\n const useVerifySignature = createUseVerifySignature(apiClient, onTokenSuccess);\n \n const AuthProvider = createAuthProvider({\n useAccountHook: useAccount,\n useSignMessageHook: useSignMessage,\n useNonce,\n useVerifySignature,\n storageAdapter,\n });\n \n return { AuthProvider, useNonce, useVerifySignature };\n}; At first glance, this seems reasonable. It removes duplication, right? But it's still passing everything around. The AI assistant kept adding layers: Factory functions that return other factories\nParameters that get passed through multiple levels\n"Backward compatibility" exports "just in case"\nBridge files that re-export things Factory functions that return other factories Parameters that get passed through multiple levels "Backward compatibility" exports "just in case" Bridge files that re-export things The Human Intervention When I looked at the code, I kept asking simpler questions: "Why do we need createAuthProvider? Can't we just use AuthProvider directly?" createAuthProvider AuthProvider "Why pass apiClient when we can set it globally and reuse it?" apiClient "Why re-export hooks through bridge files when we can import directly?" Each question stripped away another unnecessary layer. The Final Solution Instead of factories and parameters, we used global configuration: global configuration // config.ts - configure once\nsetApiBaseUrl(API_URL);\nsetTokenSuccessCallback(callback);\nsetStorageAdapter(adapter);\n\n// AuthContext.tsx - just use directly\nimport { useAccount, useSignMessage } from 'wagmi';\nimport { useNonce, useVerifySignature } from '../hooks';\n\nexport const AuthProvider = ({ children }) => {\n const { address } = useAccount(); // No parameters!\n const { signMessage } = useSignMessage();\n // ...\n}\n\n// App.tsx - simple import\nimport { AuthProvider } from '@do-not-stop/shared-auth'; // config.ts - configure once\nsetApiBaseUrl(API_URL);\nsetTokenSuccessCallback(callback);\nsetStorageAdapter(adapter);\n\n// AuthContext.tsx - just use directly\nimport { useAccount, useSignMessage } from 'wagmi';\nimport { useNonce, useVerifySignature } from '../hooks';\n\nexport const AuthProvider = ({ children }) => {\n const { address } = useAccount(); // No parameters!\n const { signMessage } = useSignMessage();\n // ...\n}\n\n// App.tsx - simple import\nimport { AuthProvider } from '@do-not-stop/shared-auth'; The difference: The difference: ❌ Before: Factory pattern, 6+ parameters, bridge files, re-exports\n✅ After: Global setters, direct imports, zero parameters ❌ Before: Factory pattern, 6+ parameters, bridge files, re-exports ✅ After: Global setters, direct imports, zero parameters The Final Architecture I ended up with: packages/shared-auth/\n ├── api.ts # Singleton API client\n ├── hooks/\n │ ├── useNonce.ts # Direct hook (uses shared client)\n │ └── useVerifySignature.ts\n └── contexts/\n └── AuthContext.tsx # Direct component (uses hooks directly)\n\nfrontend/src/config.ts # setApiBaseUrl(), setStorageAdapter()\nmobile/src/config.ts # Same, different adapter\n\nApp.tsx # import { AuthProvider } from 'shared-auth' packages/shared-auth/\n ├── api.ts # Singleton API client\n ├── hooks/\n │ ├── useNonce.ts # Direct hook (uses shared client)\n │ └── useVerifySignature.ts\n └── contexts/\n └── AuthContext.tsx # Direct component (uses hooks directly)\n\nfrontend/src/config.ts # setApiBaseUrl(), setStorageAdapter()\nmobile/src/config.ts # Same, different adapter\n\nApp.tsx # import { AuthProvider } from 'shared-auth' Zero factories. Zero parameters. Zero bridge files. Zero factories. Zero parameters. Zero bridge files. What I Learned The breakthrough questions I kept asking were all about simplification: simplification "Can this be removed?" - I asked about every layer, every file, every export\n"Why pass this as a parameter?" - When the AI suggested passing hooks, I asked why not import directly\n"Where is this actually used?" - I found many files that were just re-exporting\n"What's the minimum I need?" - I stripped it down to just configuration + direct usage "Can this be removed?" - I asked about every layer, every file, every export "Can this be removed?" "Why pass this as a parameter?" - When the AI suggested passing hooks, I asked why not import directly "Why pass this as a parameter?" "Where is this actually used?" - I found many files that were just re-exporting "Where is this actually used?" "What's the minimum I need?" - I stripped it down to just configuration + direct usage "What's the minimum I need?" Conclusion AI is excellent at: Writing code\nImplementing patterns it's seen before\nFixing syntax errors\nRefactoring within existing patterns Writing code Implementing patterns it's seen before Fixing syntax errors Refactoring within existing patterns AI struggles with: Questioning whether patterns are needed\nSimplifying beyond existing patterns\nUnderstanding when "less is more"\nArchitectural judgment Questioning whether patterns are needed Simplifying beyond existing patterns Understanding when "less is more" Architectural judgment The solution? Use AI for implementation, but keep a human in the loop for architectural decisions. When AI suggests adding complexity, ask: "Can I do this more simply?" The solution? The best code is often the code you don't write. AI doesn't always know that. This article is based on my real refactoring session with an AI coding assistant while working on the heyradcode/do-not-stop project. The authentication system works great now, and the codebase is simpler than when I started.