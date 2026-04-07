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When a 64-Year-Old Grocery Store Becomes a Case Study in What AI Can Do for the “Little Guy”

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byKobbe Abu@manassehhh

God’s Beloved Writer

April 7th, 2026
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How AI and Smart Tech Are Quietly Reshaping the Grocery Store Scene

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Kobbe Abu@manassehhh

God’s Beloved Writer

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TOPICS

machine-learning#ai-for-small-business#grocery-tech#food-access#retail-technology#community-retail#food-retail#startup-stories#independent-groceries

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