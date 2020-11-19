WhatsApp End-to-End Encryption: What it is and How to Use it

WhatsApp introduced end-to-end encryption in their mobile and web version. The WhatsApp end-to-end encryption ensures that the user chats, images, documents, and videos all are secured. And no one other than the authorized user can see them.
More than 40% of the people around the world are using WhatsApp as their prime messaging application. It is a brilliant application for communicating with people present anywhere around the world. Users can send messages, images, videos, documents, and much more over the channel. WhatsApp also provides the feature of voice call and video call to its users. In short, the WhatsApp application and WhatsApp Web and is a complete communication solution for daily routine.
However, there came a lot of cases where hackers on the internet illegally gained access to the private chats of WhatsApp users. The hackers then used personal information such as chats, images, videos, and documents to blackmail WhatsApp users in different ways to gain profits.
To get rid of this situation, WhatsApp introduced end-to-end encryption in the mobile and WhatsApp Web version. The WhatsApp end to end encryption ensures that the user chats, images, documents, and videos all are secured. And no one other than the authorized user can see them.
WhatsApp's encryption method is a unique system in which the total communication is shut between the two parties. Only the parties involved in the conversation will be able to see the chat. No third party could access your information. Whether it is a government agency or a hacker, if end-to-end encryption is enabled, the communication contents will not be visible to anyone else.
Back in 2016, WhatsApp introduced this amazing feature, which secures the conversation between the users. The end-to-end encryption not only ensures the security of the chats between the sender and the receiver it also keeps secret the photos, videos, and documents sent over it. Moreover, WhatsApp also supports end to end voice call and video call encryption.
WhatsApp makes use of a strong encryption policy. WhatsApp encrypts the messages of the sender by a unique key. The key to decrypt those messages is only with the receiver. In this way, the only authorized user will be the receiver. And he will be able to see the messages sent by the sender over the WhatsApp application on a mobile phone or Web WhatsApp.
WhatsApp end to end encryption is a necessity in today's era to secure your conversations from eavesdroppers. It helps to protect the following from getting into the wrong hands.
WhatsApp application is encrypting all the conversations of its users. Yet, if some user wants to verify if his chat is an end to end encrypted or not, he can follow these simple steps.
In short, WhatsApp is a well-secured app for all its users.
