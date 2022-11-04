Search icon
    What's Your Entrepreneur Persona?

    A persona is a fictional character representing a particular personality and behavior. Entrepreneurs also have different personas that define how they manage their companies. Knowing your entrepreneur persona can help you better understand your personal goals, your management style, and your personality. The personas I describe below are voluntarily stereotypical, but this list gives you a blueprint to ask questions about your entrepreneurial style. By knowing your strengths and weaknesses, you can become a better entrepreneur, I suggest 7 types of entrepreneurs you can identify.

    by Joachim Eeckhout
