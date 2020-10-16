Before you go, check out these stories!

0
Search icon
Start Writing
KendoReact adGet The React Component Library You Need
Hackernoon logoWhat's Wrong with the Internet? by@abanikanda

What's Wrong with the Internet?

October 16th 2020 716 reads
Author profile picture

@abanikandaabk

student

Related

We've Mistaken Facebook For What It's Not

1 reaction
#facebook
Author profile picture
7min
06/17/20

My Inglorious Path to Crypto and the Mistakes I Made Along the Way

pre-emoji story
#bitcoin
Author profile picture
01/07/21

Tags

#technology#blockchain#internet#bitcoin#fix-the-internet#hackernoon-top-story#whats-wrong-with-the-internet#digital-colonialism
Join Hacker Noon

Create your free account to unlock your custom reading experience.