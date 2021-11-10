What's it Like to Obtain a COVID-19 Vaccination Certificate on Darknet

336 reads

Check Point Research highlights new trend of forged negative COVID-19 test results and fake vaccine certificates offered on the Darknet and various hacking forums for people seeking to board flights, cross borders, attend events or start new jobs** The market place that offered those products and services is now down, due to a hack. According to a post on the market’s forum, published March 25, a hacker figured out a way to create fake orders which he immediately cancelled using their seller account, creating refunded funds out of thin air, which were immediately withdrawn by the hacker. Using this method, they were able to gain 13 Bitcoins (BTC), which is the equivalent of over 752K US dollars.