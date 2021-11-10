Search icon
Start Writing
Bybit adBybit — Earn up to a $3,000 bonus!

Site Color

Text Color

Ad Color

Text Color

Evergreen

Duotone

Mysterious

Classic

Sign Up to Save Your Colors

or

What's it Like to Obtain a COVID-19 Vaccination Certificate on Darknet by@checkpoint

What's it Like to Obtain a COVID-19 Vaccination Certificate on Darknet

Read on Terminal Reader
Open TLDR
Check Point Research highlights new trend of forged negative COVID-19 test results and fake vaccine certificates offered on the Darknet and various hacking forums for people seeking to board flights, cross borders, attend events or start new jobs** The market place that offered those products and services is now down, due to a hack. According to a post on the market’s forum, published March 25, a hacker figured out a way to create fake orders which he immediately cancelled using their seller account, creating refunded funds out of thin air, which were immediately withdrawn by the hacker. Using this method, they were able to gain 13 Bitcoins (BTC), which is the equivalent of over 752K US dollars.
image
Check Point Software Hacker Noon profile picture

@checkpoint
Check Point Software

Welcome to the Future of Cyber Security. Providing solutions across all vectors to prevent 5th generation cyber attacks.

Check Point Software Hacker Noon profile picture
by Check Point Software @checkpoint.Welcome to the Future of Cyber Security. Providing solutions across all vectors to prevent 5th generation cyber attacks.
Visit us
Check Point

Automate Security Across All Your Cloud Environments

Related Stories
Subject Matter
Securing Engineer Access to Cloud Environments with Zero Trust by @checkpoint
#checkpoint
Taking Away Metaverse from Mark Zuckerberg: Billionaire Brothers Strike Back by @extrachain
#history
The Ultimate IDO Marketing Toolbox for P2E Projects by @cryptoilyshka
#blockchain-marketing
Should You Block All Monero-Related Domains? Crypto Scams Set To Rise in 2022 by @kencarnesi
#cryptocurrency
Web 3.0 For Businesses: A Beginner's Guide by @emmanuelawosika
#web3.0
Cryptocurrencies: What Even Are They? by @lucienlecarme
#cryptocurrency

Tags

#checkpoint#darkweb#darknet#fake-covid-19-tests#covid-vaccine#vaccine-certificates#hackernoon-top-story#good-company
Join Hacker Noon loading