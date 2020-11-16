What you Need to Know About Time Estimation in Software Development

Passionate marketer writing about innovations and technologies
Time estimation is an important skill for software developers, a nightmare for project managers, and just as opaque for customers. Why such a situation? Let's take a look!
Time estimation is an estimate of the number of hours required to complete a task or series of tasks. The better you understand the features and nuances of the work, the more accurate estimates of time you can get.
Time estimation plays a very important role in software development, because without it you will not be able to estimate the duration and cost of a software development project.
If you want to correctly calculate the time and material costs of the project, not lose money and time during its implementation, you need to know how much time and how much effort you need to put into this project.
Let's take a look at why proper a time estimate is so important:
As a result, try to objectively and realistically assess your abilities. It will help you to determine as accurately as possible the time and material costs required to develop the project.
Let's look at the main reasons why software development time estimations can go wrong:
Tips based on our experience: projects can often take longer and can be more expensive than planned, so estimate your time correctly.
You need to make the most accurate and reliable estimate of time and material costs. But the more precisely you want to do it, the more effort is required, as well as extra time. Prepare well, use the most qualified evaluators and act systematically.
In order to achieve reliable time estimates, you need to remember these two things:
Also, there are many practices and methods that are actively used in time estimation. The most important factors that affect the accuracy of time estimates are:
Method of comparison: Use the experience of previous projects
The method of comparison or analogy is based on the systematic recording and evaluation of the experience of previous projects. The quality of experience-based evaluation is better than the quality of purely intuitive evaluation.
Key figure method: Create your own system
There are certain key indicators available for different types of projects. They have been identified many years ago by specialists with a lot of experience in this industry. The main advantage of this method is that with the help of such key indicators it is possible to quickly and easily estimate the expected overall effort.
Using the bottom-up method for a detailed assessment
The bottom-up method takes a relatively long time but provides a good assessment of quality. Due to the high level of detail on every stage, you can create a detailed project plan, which you can use at the implementation stage to manage projects. This approach requires a work division structure with the required level of detail and appropriate workflow descriptions.
Team evaluation: Difficult but high-quality evaluation
Practical experience shows that the quality of group assessment is much better than the individual. Therefore, when possible, you should involve your employees and colleagues.
"In particular, for large and risky projects, you should pass the evaluation test according to the Delphi method. In order to be able to evaluate bottom-up, you must have a work-sharing structure with detailed descriptions of work packages based on clear project objectives", - comments Nelia Kovbasa that helps startups with their projects and software development in GTM Plus.
Time estimation plays a particularly important role in the project planning process. Remember that you should:
The keys to estimating time correctly are using strong evidence, avoiding overly optimistic assumptions, and taking into account uncertainty.
Also published on: https://dzone.com/articles/time-estimation-in-software-development-what-shoul
