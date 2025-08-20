New Story

What you need to know about the latest updates to Apache Flink’s SQL and Table APIs

by
byConfluent@confluent

Confluent is pioneering a fundamentally new category of data infrastructure focused on data in motion.

August 20th, 2025
featured image - What you need to know about the latest updates to Apache Flink’s SQL and Table APIs
    Speed
    Voice
Confluent
    byConfluent@confluent

    Confluent is pioneering a fundamentally new category of data infrastructure focused on data in motion.

    Story's Credibility
    Original Reporting

About Author

Confluent HackerNoon profile picture
Confluent@confluent

Confluent is pioneering a fundamentally new category of data infrastructure focused on data in motion.

Read my stories

Comments

avatar

TOPICS

programming#apache-flink#flink-sql#table-api#stream-processing#real-time-data#process-table-functions#confluent#good-company

THIS ARTICLE WAS FEATURED IN

Arweave
viewblock
ViewBlock
TerminalTerminalLiteLite
Archives
Threads
Mas

Related Stories