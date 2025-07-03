What You Need to Know About Release Candidate: Godot 4.4 RC 1

We are entering the final stage of development for Godot 4.4, which is the Release Candidate: all features are in place, the most critical regressions have been tackled, and so we’re confident that it’s now ready for production use.





But without very extensive testing from the community, we can never be 100% sure that the release is ready to be published as a recommended stable upgrade for all users. With this candidate, Godot 4.4 is now ready for testing to upgrade existing projects (but always make a copy or version control commit before upgrading!), and we’re eager to hear how it fares and whether any new major issues have been left unnoticed until now.





Jump to the Downloads section, and give it a spin right now, or continue reading to learn more about improvements in this release. You can also try the Web editor or the Android editor for this release. If you are interested in the latter, please request to join our testing group to get access to pre-release builds.

The original cover illustration is from Tiny Pasture, an endearing literal desktop pet that has cute pixel art animals grazing at the bottom of your screen while you do other things. Developed by CaveLiquid (Bluesky, website), the game was just released on Steam.

Highlights

We covered the most important highlights from Godot 4.4 in the previous 4.4 beta 1 blog post, so if you haven’t read that one, have a look to be introduced to the main new features added in the 4.4 release.





Especially if you’re testing 4.4 for the first time, you’ll want to get a condensed overview of what new features you might want to make use of.





This section covers changes made since the previous beta 4 snapshot, which are mostly regression fixes, or “safe” fixes to longstanding issues:

Audio: Web: Fix issue when pausing an non-started sample (GH-102955).

Buildsystem: Windows: Configure MinGW LTO with -fno-use-linker-plugin -fwhole-program (GH-103077).

(GH-103077). Editor: Fix parsing translations in EditorTranslationParserPlugin (GH-99297).

(GH-99297). Editor: Remove non-existent IPUnix conversion (GH-102922).

Editor: Fix Embedded Game over expanded bottom panel, by resetting expanded bottom panel on Play (GH-102978).

Editor: Always allow selecting any rendering driver in the settings, add “auto” option (GH-103026).

Editor: Don’t show Show in Filesystem Popup for empty frames in SpriteFrames editor (GH-103050).

Popup for empty frames in editor (GH-103050). Export: Fix modified_time on Android (GH-103080).

on Android (GH-103080). GUI: IME: Do not redraw and move caret on IME update w/o text/position changes (GH-103059).

Input: Remove temporary project conversion (GH-99479).

Input: Prevent pending input event callbacks from erasing the window in the middle of a loop (GH-102993).

Network: mbedtls: Don’t set TLS max version on Mbed TLS < 3.0 (GH-102964).

Particles: Fix particle not re-randomizing every emission (GH-103068).

Porting: Window: Fix flashing subwindows (GH-102983).

Porting: Fix Embedded Game startup location on Windows (GH-103021).

Rendering: Fix debug CanvasItem redraw rects in RD renderer (GH-103017).

Changelog

As we released 4.4 beta 4 just days ago, and tightened a lot our policy on what kind of changes can be merged leading to the release candidate stage, there aren’t a lot of changes in this snapshot. 12 contributors (at this stage, release heroes!) submitted 18 fixes for this release. See our interactive changelog for the complete list of changes since the 4.4-beta4 snapshot. You can also review all changes included in 4.4 compared to the previous 4.3 feature release.





This release is built from commit 8ed125b42 .

Downloads

Download Godot 4.4 rc1





Standard build includes support for GDScript and GDExtension.





.NET build (marked as mono ) includes support for C#, as well as GDScript and GDExtension.

.NET 8.0 or newer is required for this build, changing the minimal supported version from .NET 6 to 8.





While engine maintainers try their best to ensure that each preview snapshot and release candidate is stable, this is by definition a pre-release piece of software. Be sure to make frequent backups, or use a version control system such as Git, to preserve your projects in case of corruption or data loss.

Known issues

During the Release Candidate stage, we focus exclusively on solving showstopping regressions (i.e. something that worked in a previous release is now broken, without workaround). You can have a look at our current list of regressions and significant issues which we aim to address before releasing 4.4. This list is dynamic and will be updated if we discover new blocking issues after more users start testing the RC snapshots.





Edit: A regression was introduced in this snapshot and will be fixed in RC 2:

The change to the rendering/rendering_device/driver project setting and its platform overrides to default to a new auto mode in GH-103026 caused a regression in the Android and iOS export process, where some necessary configuration is no longer set properly (GH-103156). You can work it around by explicitly setting rendering/rendering_device/driver.android to vulkan and rendering/rendering_device/driver.ios to metal .





With every release, we are aware that there are going to be various issues which have already been reported but haven’t been fixed yet, due to limited resources. See the GitHub issue tracker for a complete list of known bugs.

Bug reports

As a tester, we encourage you to open bug reports if you experience issues with this release. Please check the existing issues on GitHub first, using the search function with relevant keywords, to ensure that the bug you experience is not already known.





In particular, any change that would cause a regression in your projects is very important to report (e.g. if something that worked fine in previous 4.x releases, but no longer works in this snapshot).

Support

Godot is a non-profit, open source game engine developed by hundreds of contributors on their free time, as well as a handful of part and full-time developers hired thanks to generous donations from the Godot community. A big thank you to everyone who has contributed their time or their financial support to the project!





If you’d like to support the project financially and help us secure our future hires, you can do so using the Godot Development Fund.

By Rémi Verschelde





Also published here





