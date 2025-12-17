195 reads

What We Know (and Don’t) About Modern Code Reviews

by
byCode Review@codereview

Code Review

December 17th, 2025
featured image - What We Know (and Don’t) About Modern Code Reviews
    Speed
    Voice
Code Review
← Previous

Study Reviews 244 Papers to Assess the State of Modern Code Reviews

Up Next →

A Decade of Modern Code Review Research Shows Gaps in Industry Priorities

About Author

Code Review HackerNoon profile picture
Code Review@codereview

Code Review

Read my storiesAbout @codereview

Comments

avatar

TOPICS

programming#code-review#code-review-research#developer-workflow#code-review-tools#peer-code-review#software-quality-assurance#empirical-software-engineering#software-engineering-research

THIS ARTICLE WAS FEATURED IN

Arweave
viewblock
ViewBlock
TerminalTerminalLiteLiteAlso published here
Archives
Bsky

Related Stories