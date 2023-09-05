What Was the Outcome of the Doe v GitHub Lawsuit?

DOE vs. Github (amended complaint) Court Filing (Redacted), June 8, 2023, is part of . You can jump to any part in this filing . This is part 37 of 38. HackerNoon’s Legal PDF Series here IX. DEMAND FOR JUDGMENT WHEREFORE, Plaintiffs requests that the Court enter judgment on their behalf and on behalf of the Class defined herein, by adjudging and decreeing that: 290. This action may proceed as a class action, with Plaintiffs serving as Class Representatives, and with Plaintiffs’ counsel as Class Counsel; a) Judgment in favor of Plaintiffs and the Class and against Defendants; b) Permanent injunctive relief, including but not limited to making changes to its Copilot product to ensure that all applicable information set forth in 17 U.S.C. § 1203(b)(1) is included in along with any Output including associated code; c) An order of costs and allowable attorney’s fees pursuant to 17 U.S.C. § 1203(b)(4)–(5); d) An award of statutory damages pursuant to 17 U.S.C. § 1203(b)(3) and 17 U.S.C. § 1203(c)(3),[43] or, in the alternative, an award of actual damages and any additional profits pursuant to 17 U.S.C. § 1203(c)(2) (including tripling damages pursuant to 17 U.S.C. § 1203(c)(4) if applicable); e) An award of damages for harms resulting from Defendants’ breach of Licenses; f) An award of damages, including punitive damages, for harms resulting from Defendants’ tortious interference in Plaintiffs’ and the Class’s prospective economic advantage; g) An award of damages in the amount Defendants have been unjustly enriched through their conduct as alleged herein as well as punitive damages in connection with this conduct; h) An award of damages, including punitive damages, for harms resulting from Defendants’ acts of unfair competition; i) An award of damages for harms resulting from GitHub’s breach of the GitHub Policies; and j) An award of damages, including punitive damages, for harms resulting from Defendants’ negligence including in the failure to control Plaintiffs’ and the Class’s Licensed Materials. 291. Injunctive relief sufficient to alleviate and stop Defendants’ unlawful conduct alleged herein. 292. Plaintiffs and the Class are entitled to prejudgment and post-judgment interest on the damages awarded them, and that such interest be awarded at the highest legal rate from and after the date this class action complaint is first served on Defendants; 293. Defendants are to be jointly and severally responsible financially for the costs and expenses of a Court approved notice program through post and media designed to give immediate notification to the Class. 294. Plaintiffs and the Class receive such other or further relief as may be just and proper. Continue Reading . Here About HackerNoon Legal PDF Series: We bring you the most important technical and insightful public domain court case filings. This court case 4:22-cv-06823-JST retrieved on August 26, 2023, from is part of the public domain. The court-created documents are works of the federal government, and under copyright law, are automatically placed in the public domain and may be shared without legal restriction. Storage Courtlistener