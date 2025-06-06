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What to Do While I Wait for Claude

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byTech Roasts@techroasts

No one is safe. Weekly roasts on the worst tech in the world

June 6th, 2025
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machine-learning#claude#while-i-wait-for-claude#ai#tech-roast#tech-rant#tech-culture#hackernoon-top-story#what-to-do-while-i-wait

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