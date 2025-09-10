🧮 What the Hell is SPRL, and Why Should Hackers Care?

by
byLev Goukassian@lev-goukassian

Author of the Sacred Pause and creator of Ternary Moral Logic (TML).

September 10th, 2025
featured image - 🧮 What the Hell is SPRL, and Why Should Hackers Care?
    Speed
    Voice
Lev Goukassian
Up Next →

How a Terminal Diagnosis Inspired a New Ethical AI System

About Author

Lev Goukassian HackerNoon profile picture
Lev Goukassian@lev-goukassian

Author of the Sacred Pause and creator of Ternary Moral Logic (TML).

Read my storiesLearn More

Comments

avatar

TOPICS

machine-learning#ai#sacred-pause#auditable-ai#ai-ethics#governance#sprl#ternary-moral-logic#tml

THIS ARTICLE WAS FEATURED IN

Arweave
viewblock
ViewBlock
TerminalTerminalLiteLite
Archives
X
Threads
Bsky
Mas

Related Stories