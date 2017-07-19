What next for Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality marketing

@ alameenkh7 alameen kh Software Engineer

Even though the potential of virtual and augmented reality still Unknown to us by considering the trend and the investment by business giants like Facebook, Microsoft, and Google, all bets are placed on virtual reality and augmented reality to become the next big platform. There are a lot of fields where virtual reality and augmented reality can revolutionize but the one which worth to be noted is digital advertising. Suppose you want to buy a new football shoe how about putting you in the shoes of the soccer star Neymar in a virtual environment. The Nike virtual reality experience, lets people step into none other than Neymar’s shoes. You can feel what it’s like to have defenders flying toward your feet, dribble the ball and, of course, score a goal — all things the Brazil and Barcelona player is familiar with.

With the huge success to Augmented reality app Pokemon go, the global augmented reality market is expected to reach USD 117.40 Billion by 2022 and global virtual reality market is expected to reach USD 33.90 Billion by 2022. With these eye watering figures, the global brands like Coco cola and McDonald started to spend their time and resources in AR and VR marketing. Coca-Cola has unveiled a new design for its retail packaging in which the cardboard can be folded into virtual reality glasses designed to be used with a smartphone and McDonald’s own virtual reality headsets is already on the market that is made from the folding Happy meal boxes. With the introduction of these business giants in the field of VR advertising, the competition for supremacy in the AR and VR market is started.

There are a lot of Virtual reality advertising and analytic platform the one which stands above all is the Retina which helps the VR developers to monetise through virtual advertisement within the virtual environment. It’s a simple tool that can be installed on your PC by downloading RetinadPlugin Unity package.

The retinad platform also provides a powerful heat map analytic to track user’s browsing, navigation, purchasing behavior, and results. With these tools, developers can easily track and market brand through the VR platform. In different of the mobile pop, up and YouTube adds that were difficult to stop Retinad ad doesn’t stop users from enjoying their virtual experiences.In addition to heat maps, the company says their plugin will track other useful data like which headsets are being used to view a given VR experience and how long players are playing. Retinad working to bring immersive advertising and analytics to virtual reality has just closed a $500,000 early-stage round to bring their solution to market.

By bottom line virtual and augmented reality marketing is the powerful tool which can revolutionize the digital marketing if it can properly manage and learn from the mistakes of mobile and other digital marketing platforms. So there you have it. Augmented reality will have ads that pop up, new data trails and new ways to redirect behavior. But the real race will be to become the next Facebook and Whatsapp, the winning augmented-reality platform that paints the universe in the color of your brand and becoming the next Brian Acton and Zuckerberg.