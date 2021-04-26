Search icon
Hackernoon logoWhat is your favourite Nintendo first-party franchise? by@jackboreham

What is your favourite Nintendo first-party franchise?

Jack Boreham Hacker Noon profile picture

@jackborehamJack Boreham

I'm a freelance writer and content creator. You can check out my work on my website PixelPolitics.co.uk

Nintendo has a plethora of games on its video game systems. Core first games such as Mario and Zelda are Nintendo's most popular titles, but what are our favourite ones. We discuss.

This Slogging thread by Jack Boreham, JeffreyHarris, Nicolas Ng, Jose Hernandez and Limarc Ambalina occurred in slogging's official #gaming channel, and has been edited for readability.

Jack BorehamApr 21, 2021, 11:25 AM
What is your favourite Nintendo first-party franchise?
JeffreyHarrisApr 21, 2021, 9:32 PM
This is a very tough choice, but I have to go with the Kirby series. I have many fond memories of the Kirby series going back to Kirby's Dream Land on Game Boy. Kirby's Adventure, Kirby Super Star and Kirby's Dream Land 3 are all personal favorites. Plus, I've enjoyed all the newest Kirby games for 3DS, which is my favourite handheld. The Kirby games might be seen as simple or easy, but I love those characters, playing as Kirby, absorbing enemy powers, and the platforming adventure gameplay.
Nicolas NgApr 22, 2021, 9:16 AM
By far, it'll have to be Mario Kart. Not really because I dislike any of the other first-party games that I've played but because I get a sick pleasure from stomping new players messing about on my switch 😅.

It's probably Animal Crossing because I've somehow played over 100 hours in that game and am not sure how I did that.
Jack BorehamApr 22, 2021, 12:12 PM
These are both excellent choices. JeffreyHarris, I have never actually played a Kirby game. What's the perfect starting point that gets into the franchise? Nicolas Ng. I couldn't agree more; I would say Animal crossing due to the sheer quantity of hrs I have put into some of the games. But my pick has to be Mario. I have memories of playing many of the games with my sister, and Mario Galaxy is one of my favourite games of all time. I love the franchise and most of its games. It makes me feel like a kid whenever I play them—pure joy in a nutshell. What about you guys Limarc Ambalina and Jose Hernandez
Jose HernandezApr 22, 2021, 8:11 PM
Jack Boreham, I have to agree with your pick. I love Mario Kart and Super Smash Bros, but there's nothing quite like a mainline Mario game. The Super Mario and New Super Mario are great.
JeffreyHarrisApr 23, 2021, 6:37 AM
Jack Boreham. I would start with Kirby Superstar or Kirby's Dream Land 3 for SNES.
Jack BorehamApr 23, 2021, 6:37 PM
That's true; nothing quite like mainline series games. New Super Mario is excellent. I wasn't a big fan of the Nintendo Wii version, but New Super Mario was the best on the DS.
Jack BorehamApr 23, 2021, 6:39 PM
JeffreyHarris, okay. I will give that a shot. What made you like the Kirby games?
Limarc AmbalinaApr 24, 2021, 1:55 AM
Can you explain the difference between 1st party and 3rd party franchises? Jack Boreham. I think I get it, but I'd rather have you define it, haha.
Jack BorehamApr 24, 2021, 9:38 AM
A first-party game is developed by a studio owned by a specific platform and published on it. A third party is a developer, and its games separate from a platform (not owned), usually distributing on most of them.
Limarc AmbalinaApr 24, 2021, 1:21 PM
So in that sense, is fire emblem a first-party game? It is developed by intelligent systems and published by Nintendo.
Jack BorehamApr 24, 2021, 10:47 PM
Yeah, It's a first-party since Nintendo technically owns the game and its rights.
Limarc AmbalinaApr 24, 2021, 1:21 PM
Ah in that case, my picks would definitely be Fire Emblem and the Professor Layton series. I think it is underrated and not talked about enough. I love puzzles, but also the game just has amazing voice acting, great characters, amazing anime cutscenes, and just overall polish.

It is one of my favorite series ever and more people should play the Layton series:

Tags

#slogging#gaming-fellowship#blogging-fellowship#nintendo#mario#animal-crossing#games#video-games
