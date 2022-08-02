What Is WordPress Multisite? All You Need to Know

WordPress Multisite allows several websites to be run from a single WordPress installation and database. The multisite system, formerly known as WordPress Multi-User (WPMU), isn't a new concept. Because you're only utilizing a single installation, you can maintain core, themes, and plugins up to date in a single dashboard. Because all your sites will be affected if the database goes down, there is an increased security risk. It is considerably simpler to back up and manage individual sites, when properly maintained, with fewer resources than several.

I am Firaol Birhanu, the owner of the Fira All Reviews blog. I am a part-time online marketer.

So, here in this article, we cover all about WordPress Multisite. Running two or more websites can be a huge logistical headache. WordPress Multisite was created to assist small business owners in overcoming that challenge.





When it comes to designing and managing a website, especially with WordPress, it doesn't take long to start managing WordPress websites, even for newcomers. But if one person wants to manage multiple sites, it's difficult to do so in multiple WordPress dashboards. However, WordPress Multisite has a solution for that.





Now, let's dive into the detailed explanation of WordPress Multisite.

What Is WordPress Multisite?

The multisite system, formerly known as WordPress Multi-User (WPMU), isn't a new concept. It's been around since WordPress 3.0 was released. With this setup, you may run and handle several WordPress websites from a single WordPress dashboard.





A WordPress multisite network can contain an unlimited number of websites. Whether you require two or hundreds, it is achievable as long as your web host has sufficient horsepower. Furthermore, because you're only utilizing a single installation, you can maintain core, themes, and plugins up to date in a single dashboard.

When Is a WordPress Multisite Network Needed?

If you have many WordPress installations, having a multi-site network is not required. Users must use services such as InfiniteWP or ManageWP to manage multiple sites. Creating a multisite network is essential for:





A business website with sub-sites for several locations and branches.

Educational establishments that enable students to build their own blogs.

A magazine website with many sections controlled by different teams.

A blog network with various subdomains.

Sites run by the government or non-profit organizations for specific areas, departments, and regions.

When Should You Use WordPress Multisite? (With Two Examples)

Before we get into the technical aspects of WordPress Multisite and how to set it up, it's important to understand what it's used for. When is WordPress Multisite a good solution, and when is it not?





Let's look at some common scenarios to see if WordPress Multisite suits your project.





WordPress Multisite for Bloggers

For example, if you were running six distinct blogs on your site, each with its own theme but a shared plugin that would not perform as effectively unless reconfigured properly, this could cause issues later on due to duplicating content between themes/blogs.





All of these concerns are eliminated with multi-sites because there is only one blog per domain, requiring no additional setting!





Currently, many website owners are trying to find a solution to merge their sites into one. This is where WordPress Multisite comes in, it helps manage several domains from a single management panel and updates them all at once with new content or post updates!





If your site has various plugins installed on every site that interact differently when integrated (for example, themes don't perform well across networks), this may not be the best option.

WordPress Multisite for Schools

WordPress.com is the most well-known example of a multisite network, and it also offers site owners features that make it simple to build their own networks.





Other examples include schools that have successfully established several websites on a single platform; they all share some type of theme or feature for the comfort of use when browsing across different pages on the university site.

Pros and Cons of Running WordPress Multisite

Let us now look at the benefits and drawbacks of WordPress Multisite. As a result, you will be fully informed about WordPress Multisite and will be able to take the necessary actions.

Pros:

Brand identity helps branded blog networks, which is necessary when you want all sites to complement the brand identity.

When a user has access to all sub-sites, site managers benefit from a single account.

Install and manage WordPress themes and plugins only once, and use them on all or only selected sites.

A multisite, when properly maintained, will consume fewer server resources than several individual WordPress installations.

It is considerably simpler to back up all of your sites.

Cons:

All sites will be affected if the server goes down.

Because all your sites use the same database, there is an increased security risk. To improve WordPress security, we must enable two-factor authentication for users and limit user roles or access.

When one site receives greater traffic and requires more resources, it affects the other sites. Better WordPress hosting can help with this.

A multisite arrangement is not supported by all hosting plans.

In a multisite setup, not all themes and plugins will work.

Individual site migration from a multisite configuration to a standalone setup might be difficult.

Conclusion and Final Words

In this article, I've looked at WordPress Multisite, identified its benefits and drawbacks, and examined which sorts of users and websites gain the most from it. Overall, I suggest it for anyone that manages a number of similar websites.





Using WordPress Multisite may give you a platform to host several websites and manage them all from a single location.





I'm Firaol Birhanu from the Fira All Reviews blog. I hope this post has helped you better understand WordPress Multisite and how to use it effectively for your business or project.