What Is the Impact of Artificial Intelligence On Your Social Media Campaigns?

The last decade saw a massive shift in the marketing industry.

After social media gained momentum on the internet, social media marketing professionals took the progressive route.

But, making this shift is not considered groundbreaking anymore.

Why not?

Enter artificial intelligence.

AI is here to benefit both social media users and marketers. This phenomenon is hot in the social media space and is gaining serious ground with time.

In this article, let’s take a look at how AI is changing the entire social media landscape:

1. Automating Content Creation and Management

Most social media campaigns involve brainstorming, curating quality content, engaging with your audience, managing multiple accounts, and more.

Let’s face it: It can be time-consuming and cumbersome.

But AI can offer marketers some relief.

Here are some ways artificial intelligence can automate the way you create and manage content:

Create Engaging Content

The first step to any campaign is to come up with the perfect content idea. Searching for such an idea manually can be very challenging.

AI-powered tools can simplify this process by identifying the most-shared content and trending hashtags on multiple platforms. They can also identify your audience and help you pick up what is most relevant for them.

Furthermore, some AI tools also come with a high-end recommendation engine that can help you with the process of content curation

Not only are you provided with relevant links but also authoritative sources so that you can find legitimate information.

Moreover, you can use AI-powered writing assistants to create SEO content . Not just that, some tools can also help you edit your content and check it for plagiarism.

The bottomline?

AI-powered tools can take your content strategy to the next level.

Deliver Content Strategically

When it comes to promoting your content online, timeliness is important. If you publish your content when your audience is likely to be active, there is a better chance of getting their attention.

With AI tools, you can schedule your posts and automate the entire posting schedule to ensure your content gets published at an optimal time.

Monitor Your Campaign

A major part of developing a successful marketing campaign is tracking its progress. AI tools enable you to monitor all of your posts, hashtags, mentions, etc. This can be convenient, especially when you want to identify roadblocks and make your strategy more effective.

2. Boosting Engagement with Augmented Reality

Augmented Reality (AR) offers users an immersive experience. They can try out your products before buying them, just like in real life. The combination of AI and AR can go a long way in changing the way brands promote their products on social media.

Let’s take a look at the impact:

Improve User Experience

Brands can deliver superior customer experiences through AR. Beauty brand, Sephora, is one of the pioneers leveraging this technology.

On their iOS app, users can try out various eye shadows, lip colors, and false eyelashes. Their app scans a user’s face and figures out where their eyes, nose, and lips are. This gives the users a personalized experience.

Speedy Purchase Decisions

When AR enables users to try out your products instantly, it is likely to give them a better experience of your products than just checking out the product page. This can go a long way to boost your conversion rate.

A better customer experience can also drive more impulse purchases.

3. Advertising with Unparalleled Customer Insights

Has this ever happened to you?

You were searching for a product online and then you see an ad for it the following day or week?

We’ve all been through that.

Do you know why that happens?

It’s because marketers have access to your data. Based on your online searches and interactions, they can show you targeted ads. With AI-powered tools, marketers can get access to better customer insights.

Here is how AI can help marketers reach out to a better-targeted audience:

Predict Customer Actions and Intentions

AI can provide users with various statistics such as the engagement rate, increase in followers, impressions, etc. In addition to this, AI also lets you know how likely a person is to buy your product or abandon it by monitoring their customer engagement with your brand.

For example:

If the user posted a nasty review about your product online, AI can assign a score that will mark them as a user who is least likely to buy your product in the future.

Scan Images Through High-End Image Recognition

AI-powered image scanning enables you to select specific types of images in social posts and use those images to contribute to important insights.

For example:

If you’re running a campaign for restaurants, AI can figure out what kind of food people are posting about and leverage that information to improve the menu.

Filter Out Fake Influencers

When partnering with influencers, it can be difficult to figure out if the influencers are genuine or not. Fake influencers are predominantly followed by fake accounts or bots. AI tools can help you filter out the influencers with suspicious histories.

4. Effective and Swift Communication with Chatbots

Millennials value immediacy.

When they ask a question online, they expect an answer quickly.

Intelligent chatbots enable you to be available to them 24/7. They are programmed to mimic human-like conversations. Equipped with AI and deep learning, they can solve queries easily.

With several brands such as eBay, Nike, Sephora, and ASUS already using chatbots, it is clear that chatbots improve customer experiences

Here are some of the roles they can play in your social media campaign:

Better Engagement Through Customer Support

Chatbots can provide immediate customer service by answering important questions and inspiring engagement. They can provide quick responses to customer queries and even help them find what they are looking for.

Better Data Collection

Another bonus of using chatbots is the quality of data you can receive. Based on user behavior and queries, you can get data about common problems, audience preferences, etc.

This data collection can help you create better social media ads, and even come up with new product ideas.

Ready to Improve Your Social Media Campaigns?

By leveraging AI, businesses can reach out to their target audiences more effectively.

From data collection to providing better customer service and enhancing customer experience, AI can transform all aspects of social media marketing. If you want to get ahead of your competition, it’s the right time to leverage AI.

Do you can any questions about how AI can impact your social media campaigns? Please share them in the comments section.

