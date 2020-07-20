What is the Biggest Risk For Passion Economy Startups?

Creators want a direct relationship with their own users, which is against the platforms’ DNA. E.g. FB restricts ability for large group admins to message members. Agree that platforms adding in direct monetization

features is a big risk though to new startups in the Passion Economy.

Here’s some tactics for startups to hedge against incumbents:

Offer more depth of value for creators . Not just payments but the entire value chain of creating content, merch, etc.

. Not just payments but the entire value chain of creating content, merch, etc. Start w/ creators who have a pre-existing audience on large platforms, but quickly expand to fostering to new creators

Let creators own their own audience

Foster new social graphs that aren’t easily duplicated or subsumed by FB/LI/etc

that aren’t easily duplicated or subsumed by FB/LI/etc Enable community among members, i.e. the “Come for the creator, stay for the network” approach: https://twitter.com/ljin18/status/1195412859733168128

What else?

