What Is The Best Widgets Library In 2022?

An easy-to-use and comprehensive JavaScript framework are of utmost importance if you are a web developer. Within that JavaScript framework, you also expect a reliable and robust widgets library to help you accelerate the entire development process.





These UI widgets help you build beautiful user interfaces without having to rewrite code from scratch. In this context, the key is access to professionally built and pre-tested components that work together seamlessly.





While there are many JavaScript frameworks for web development, we are seeing a continuous trend of more and more people turning to one unique, comprehensive framework: Sencha Ext JS.





This powerful and popular framework for 2022 shipped with loads of tools and features.





The best part is that this library also stands out in its UI components. There are a staggering 140+ tired and tested UI components that you can integrate into your app.





The Ext JS widget library includes all types of UI components. They range from essential components like buttons, checkboxes, and radio buttons to more sophisticated and complex components, including the grid and pivot grid.

What are the features of Sencha Ext JS Widgets Library?

The best way to evaluate a framework is to check out the functional components and widgets it ships with.





This way, developers have to spend less time writing boilerplate code. For example, simple components like text boxes, menu buttons, checkboxes, and more are the basic building blocks for constructing a UI.





Additionally, you may want to add widgets such as sliders, gauges, and tooltips to enhance the appearance of your app.





Ext JS offers a comprehensive suite of JavaScript libraries. With the 140+ prebuilt components, you can build state-of-the-art apps with beautiful interfaces.





Additionally, there are tools for lifecycle management, designing aesthetic themes, web testing, debugging and troubleshooting, and much more.





Moreover, you can develop web applications for desktops and all mobile devices, including tablets and cell phones. With all these tools, you can develop JavaScript applications quickly and reduce your time to market.





Data-Intensive App

Yes, absolutely! One of the best things about Sencha products is that you get the fastest JavaScript grid. So if you have to handle millions of records, Sencha’s grid widget is the correct answer.





You can build a data-intensive app without compromising speed. Moreover, simulations have proved that the Ext JS grid outperforms its competitors on key performance metrics.





These metrics include initial load time, filtering speed, and scrolling speed.





What’s more, Sencha’s JavaScript grid offers features such as sorting, filtering, grouping, infinite scrolling, and more.





Data export features allow you to save your data in excel, .csv, .pdf, or other formats. The grid is also highly customizable, and you can integrate various UI components.

Visualize Data

Again yes! When visualizing the data, Ext JS provides a wide range of options. For example, you can choose dynamic and static charts, including line charts, bar charts, pie charts, and more.





The best thing is that you can integrate these charts into a cell of the grid. Hence, instead of looking at raw numbers, users can get a holistic view of data that is easier to understand.

Pivot Grid Widget

You can add powerful data analytics to your apps with a pivot grid. The pivot grid lets you summarize large volumes of data into one condensed format, making it easier for your users to understand the hidden trends within their data.





For example, suppose you have many sales data points collected over one year. In that case, you can view each salesperson’s performance, the locations that generated the most revenue, the best-selling product, and more.





Layouts Widget

The layouts widget provides a flexible and easy way of positioning all components within the app. With layouts, there are many options such as border layout, absolute layout, center layout, vbox layout, and more.





This widget helps you create beautiful interfaces with a clean and professional look.

Add A Calendar

You can quickly and easily add a calendar to your app. With calendars, you can give your users different views, such as a week, month, or days view.





Additionally, you can provide timezone support and add drag/resize validation to your app.





The best part is that adding widgets to Ext JS is very easy and does not require too much coding effort from your side.





Gauge Widgets

Of course! Ext JS meets all your needs for creating gauges. A gauge represents your data using a semicircular arc that resembles a car gauge with a lower and upper limit and a mechanism to show progress.





You can create a basic or needle gauge using the Ext JS widget library. Additionally, you can customize a needle gauge and add a relevant label to its needle.