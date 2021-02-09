What is the Best Children's Book You've Ever Read?

Rianke KrugelFeb 5, 2021, 12:20 PM
My childhood selection: YES to the Little Prince! I still have my copy from childhood. I also loved Black Beauty. I was crazy about horses and this story that was told from an animal's point of view just so beautifully drove home that animals are sentient and feelings too. Little Women avidly featured for all the obvious reasons, but definitely because I wanted more sisters. And of course all by Roald Dahl (but specifically The BFG, Matilda and Charlie and the Chocolate Factory) Alice in Wonderland was a wonderful go to read too, and a brilliant intro into the little more mature fantasy found in The Hobbit as a pre-teen.
Young adult selection: One of my favourite books of all time; 'Kringe in 'n Bos' (Circles in a Forest), by one of my favourite authors of all time (Dalene Matthee) features heavily in my YA reading years. Wikipedia sums it up nicely
. (Apparently there is also a film?! I might not watch it, for fear of it completely ruining the visual journey that this novel is for me, lol.) If folks can get their hands on this book; read it, seriously.