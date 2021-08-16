Search icon
Start Writing
Phemex Exchange adTrade crypto on Phemex <GET $2000 NOW>
Hackernoon logoWhat Is Release Management And How Can Your Team Adopt It by@anastasiiayamkova

What Is Release Management And How Can Your Team Adopt It

image
Anastasiia Yamkova Hacker Noon profile picture

@anastasiiayamkovaAnastasiia Yamkova

Release Manager at Innovecs

Secureframe

Automate your SOC 2 and close enterprise deals

Also Featured In

Loading...
Related Stories
Subject Matter
How to Secure Your Software: 10 Takeaways for Software Developers by @sampatel
#secure-software-development
Creating Our Own Custom Messaging Solution for IoT Devices by @andreysolovev
#libraries
How to Choose the Best online Whiteboard for Your Team by @cardboard
#whiteboard
10 Things in Engineering We Don't Spend Enough Time On by @taavi-rehemagi
#software-engineering
Why I Stopped Using Multiple Monitors by @housecor
#productivity

Tags

#release-management#deployment#agile-software-development#software-development#delivery#qa-process#release-management-process#agile-release-train
Join Hacker Noon

Create your free account to unlock your custom reading experience.