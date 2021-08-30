What is OSGi? - An Intro to The Open Service Gateway Initiative

OSGi is a Java framework for developing and deploying modular software programs and libraries. OSGi acts as the “modularity layer” of the Java application. Modularity is a software designing architecture, this modularity concept came with Java 9 and addressed two fundamental needs of all large Java applications. The OSGi service platform provides a mechanism for developing applications by using a component model and deploying those applications into an OSGi framework. In other terms, OSGi has a layered architecture that provides benefits to creating and managing Java applications.