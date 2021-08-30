Search icon
What is OSGi? - An Intro to The Open Service Gateway Initiative by@maneeshaindrachapa

What is OSGi? - An Intro to The Open Service Gateway Initiative

OSGi is a Java framework for developing and deploying modular software programs and libraries. OSGi acts as the “modularity layer” of the Java application. Modularity is a software designing architecture, this modularity concept came with Java 9 and addressed two fundamental needs of all large Java applications. The OSGi service platform provides a mechanism for developing applications by using a component model and deploying those applications into an OSGi framework. In other terms, OSGi has a layered architecture that provides benefits to creating and managing Java applications.
Maneesha Indrachapa Hacker Noon profile picture

@maneeshaindrachapa
Maneesha Indrachapa

An enthusiastic engineering graduate from the Computer Science and Engineering department of the University of Moratuwa.

by Maneesha Indrachapa @maneeshaindrachapa.An enthusiastic engineering graduate from the Computer Science and Engineering department of the University of Moratuwa.
#osgi#java#modularity#soa#microservices#coding#coding-skills#java-framework
