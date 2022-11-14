Search icon
Start Writing
see notifications
Notifications
see more
    What Is Next for Crypto Enthusiasts and the Entire Industry?by@ikuchma

    What Is Next for Crypto Enthusiasts and the Entire Industry?

    tldt arrow
    Read on Terminal Reader

    Too Long; Didn't Read

    How is that possible that digital currencies remain downtrend, even though “smart money” continues to pile into crypto? Shouldn’t it be the other way around, with Bitcoin, Ether, and other tokens surging to new highs? Theoretically, yes.

    Companies Mentioned

    Mention Thumbnail
    Mention Thumbnail

    Coins Mentioned

    Mention Thumbnail
    Mention Thumbnail
    featured image - What Is Next for Crypto Enthusiasts and the Entire Industry?
    #cryptocurrency#crypto#blockchain
    Igor HackerNoon profile picture

    @ikuchma

    Igor

    About @ikuchma
    LEARN MORE ABOUT @IKUCHMA'S EXPERTISE AND PLACE ON THE INTERNET.
    react to story with heart


    How is that possible that digital currencies remain in a downtrend, even though “smart money” continues to pile into crypto? Shouldn’t it be the other way around, with Bitcoin, Ether, and other tokens surging to new highs? Theoretically, yes.


    In practice, markets follow a global route, which was lately steered by pessimism. In other words, the correlation between traditional assets and deteriorating macro outlook did their “dirty” job.


    image


    Regulatory scrutiny also did not add optimism. Ether, for example, suffered a severe correction following comments from the head of the Securities and Exchange Commission that ether might need to be treated as a security. Traders also fear further tightening of the monetary policy stance. It is estimated that outflows from digital asset investment products totaled $19m in the first week of November.


    Finally, yet importantly, internal scandals put pressure on the market. One of the hottest topics now – is FTX contagion fears. The platform has come under pressure after Changpeng Zhao, head of rival exchange Binance - the world's largest - said his firm would liquidate its holdings of the FTX token due to unspecified "recent revelations". No wonder, FTT tokens plunged over 80%.


    What is next?


    Investing in such a risky environment is no better than gambling. In a longer time horizon, on the other hand, things could get back to normal. A driving force in this sense will be the “adoption”. Back in August, Coinbase and BlackRock unveiled a crypto partnership that “will let the investment management company's institutional clients use its service to buy cryptocurrency.”


    Most recently, Nomura announced plans to build a 50-strong team for its crypto spin-out and is aiming to start trading digital assets early next year as it makes a significant push into the sector. In the US, Fidelity Investments, the largest 401(k) administrator by assets, began offering a crypto fund to workers. Investors can buy into Bitcoin, Ethereum, Solana, Polkadot, Cardano, and USDC.


    It is worth mentioning that the process will not be fast. Investments in crypto by employers could be subject to legal risks. In accordance with the Retirement Income Security Act of 1974, employers must consider factors such as risk, return, cost, diversification benefits, and whether an investment is in the best interests of the collective workforce.


    No more blind zones


    As crypto becomes mainstream, regulators will increase pressure on companies. These, on the other hand, will be forced to disclose all the necessary information, banning private cryptocurrencies, and eliminating the essence of the industry. Earlier, Senators Cynthia Lummis and Kirsten Gillibrand introduced Landmark Legislation to create a regulatory framework for digital assets.


    The FTX story will also lead to stricter oversight of the industry. The good news is that eventually, the industry will recover from its losses. Will Benefits Outweigh Risks? In case of a bullish scenario in the future, this could be a good time to buy cheaper assets. Also, the money made from panic sales of Altcoins could return to the market once the volatility decreases.

    Lisk

    Build JavaScript Blockchain Apps Easily with Lisk!

    RELATED STORIES

    Article Thumbnail
    Bourbon Makers Face a Major Problem: Tariffs
    Published at Oct 16, 2021 by ikuchma #business
    Article Thumbnail
    How Far the Metaverse Has Come and What It Takes to Go Further
    Published at Jan 05, 2023 by bensoncrypto #metaverse
    Article Thumbnail
    The Importance of Decentralization and Governance in Crypto
    Published at Jan 05, 2023 by Web3 Bites #cryptocurrency
    Article Thumbnail
    Is it Safe to Use Crypto Exchanges?
    Published at Jan 05, 2023 by sophiaoberoi #cryptocurrency
    Article Thumbnail
    Crypto Industry In 2023: What to Expect
    Published at Jan 05, 2023 by viktorkochetov #cryptocurrency
    Article Thumbnail
    I Got These Results After Spending $162 Copying Crypto Marketing Scammers
    Published at Jan 05, 2023 by pjboyle #cryptocurrency
    L O A D I N G
    . . . comments & more!
    Hackernoon hq - po box 2206, edwards, colorado 81632, usa