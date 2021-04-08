Search icon
Start Writing
Mysterium Network adDownload Mysterium Crypto VPN
Hackernoon logoWhat Is Local Storage In JavaScript And How To Use It by@RAHULISM

What Is Local Storage In JavaScript And How To Use It

April 8th 2021
Rahul Hacker Noon profile picture

@RAHULISMRahul

Developer and Blogger

Local Storage let us save the data which is stored in the browser even when a user refreshes or closes a page. Let's know more about what is Local Storage in JavaScript.

Local Storage holds 2 - 100MB+ data. Saved all data in string(JSON) format. It is also useful for web interface data. It is also used for offline storage of data.

It has 3 three types of methods

  • Read Data
  • Write Data
  • Delete Data

Methods

  • setItem(k,v) - Add key and value to local storage
  • getItem(k) - Retrieve a value by the key
  • removeItem(k) - Remove an item by key
  • clear() - Clear all storagesetItem()

setItem()

    let itemsArray = {
   id: "OWUAIJFNSOTEKSMJUFTHDSUQ", 
   name: "Rahul"
 }
 localStorage.setItem('items', JSON.stringify(itemsArray));

getItem()

const data = JSON.parse(localStorage.getItem('items')); 
console.log(data);
Note: JSON.parse() is used to covert the contents of 
localStorage 
back into something which we can work with later in the data variable.

removeItem()

When passed a key name, the removeItem() method will remove that key from the storage if it exists. If there is no item associated with the given key, this method will do nothing.

localStorage.removeItem('items');

clear()

This method, when invoked, clears the entire storage of all records for that domain. It does not receive any parameters.

localStorage.clear();

Limitations

  • Do not store sensitive user information in localStorage.
  • It is not a substitute for a server-based database as information is only stored on the browser.
  • localStorage is limited to 5MB across all major browsers.
  • localStorage is quite insecure as it has no forms of data protection and can be accessed by any code on your web page.
  • localStorage is synchronous, meaning each operation called would only execute one after the other.

😀Thanks For Reading | Happy Coding😎

Previously published at Complete Guide To localStorage

Related Stories
Subject Matter
Book a Demo. Ship Fast. Rest Easy. LaunchDarkly. by @LaunchDarkly
#promoted
How To Manipulate DOM Elements In React by @RAHULISM
#react
The Coolest VueJS Resources: Developers' Choice👨‍💻 by @saanvi-sen
#vuejs
Jython: The Love Child of Python and Java by @miketechgame
#python
5 Critical Topics Covered at Once: Code Review Practises You Cannot Miss by @drazenz
#coding
Wix Velo Introduction: Basic Tips for Beginners by @divyanshi
#velo
Top Free And Paid VPN Services In 2021 by @dmitry.leijko
#vpn

Tags

#web-development#javascript#html#css#coding#beginners#100daysofcode#front-end-development#web-monetization
Join Hacker Noon

Create your free account to unlock your custom reading experience.