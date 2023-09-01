Search icon
ReadWrite
see notifications
Notifications
see more
    WHAT IS IT?by@julesverne

    WHAT IS IT?

    tldt arrow
    Read on Terminal Reader
    Read this story w/o Javascript

    Too Long; Didn't Read

    For a long and weary hour we tramped over this great bed of bones. We advanced regardless of everything, drawn on by ardent curiosity. What other marvels did this great cavern contain—what other wondrous treasures for the scientific man? My eyes were quite prepared for any number of surprises, my imagination lived in expectation of something new and wonderful. The borders of the great Central Ocean had for some time disappeared behind the hills that were scattered over the ground occupied by the plain of bones. The imprudent and enthusiastic Professor, who did not care whether he lost himself or not, hurried me forward. We advanced silently, bathed in waves of electric fluid.
    featured image - WHAT IS IT?
    media #science-fiction #adventure #books
    Jules Verne HackerNoon profile picture

    @julesverne

    Jules Verne

    French novelist, poet and playwright.

    Receive Stories from @julesverne

    react to story with heart
    AWS Security LIVE!

    RELATED STORIES

    Article Thumbnail
    THE EXPLOSION AND ITS RESULTS
    Published at Sep 04, 2023 by julesverne #science-fiction
    Article Thumbnail
    1000 Stories To Learn About Hackernoon Books
    Published at Jan 12, 2024 by learn #hackernoon-books
    Article Thumbnail
    223 Stories To Learn About Science
    Published at Jan 04, 2024 by learn #science
    Article Thumbnail
    A Conversation at Area 42
    Published at Jan 03, 2024 by hacker8107669 #fiction
    Article Thumbnail
    To Manufacturers of Knitted Goods
    Published at Dec 29, 2023 by scientificamerican #non-fiction
    Article Thumbnail
    The value of the Scientific American as an advertising medium cannot be over-estimated
    Published at Dec 28, 2023 by scientificamerican #non-fiction
    L O A D I N G
    . . . comments & more!